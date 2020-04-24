A single new case of COVID-19 in the Gaspé and îles
This new case is linked to the outbreak, declared on 31 march in the Manor house of havre de Maria, source of 61 of the 97 cases, 63% of the total in the Gaspé and the islands.
April 13, 2020
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – The Gaspé and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine have a new case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the regional total to 97 since the beginning of the pandemic. This new case is linked to the outbreak, declared on 31 march in the Manor house of havre de Maria, source of 61 of the 97 cases, 63% of the total.
The number of deaths, four, has not moved for four days, while the case of hospitalization remain at 11, the stability characterizing also the number of cases, five, relating to the residence of Saint Joseph, a CHSLD also located in Maria.
At the end of the week, two cases of infection of employees of the processing plant of crab E. Gagnon et Fils, Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé, were added to the four cases already reported by the management of the company. In total, five cases affect factory workers and a case affects a fisherman’s helper.