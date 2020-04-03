A six times at the Unicorn
Marie-France Coallier The Duty
For Philippe Lambert, artistic director and general manager of The Unicorn, the panorama of texts collected is amazing by the freedom that playwrights are taking.
Who is speaking ? This is the question that may ask the audience during the happening self-titled created by The Unicorn. In these evenings of public readings, where the word is the true star, the public will not know what author wrote the texts, nor does it know in advance the identity of the performers on stage. The change in distribution, with a duo different every night, and the brewing text will ensure that not one of these performances will be the same.
The basic idea is to bring together several of the authors and autrices-in-residence for The Unicorn, for the first time since former artistic director Denis Bernard has put in place a group of six, ten years ago. To create an event that would hear their collective voice, and the dynamic fun that unfolds when they’re together.
The beneficiaries of a white card, the Simon Boudreault, Rébecca Déraspe, Jean-Philippe Lehoux, Ines Talbi, Pierre-Michel Tremblay and François Archambault agreed to think about around the value of the word today. It must be said that the discussions were initiated after the controversies of Kanata and Sláv, explains Philippe Lambert, who directed the theatre and the company is the Manufactory for a year now.
How is the speech now, how can it be an echo “through the ambient noise, this magma of opinions, of chronic” ? asks the sextet. “Then, there were also a lot of the idea of giving the word to others, to the common people, who are not in the middle [artistic]. Some authors have played with this idea. But they end up doubting their own approach. “Who is speaking ? also focuses a lot on living together. “Taking the word of a group, a minority, that is what it means, and have I the right ? “
However, the texts do not give at all in the manifest, taking rather the form of short stories. “Our authors have this quality to be able to laugh of these questions, while addressing sincerely, viscerally. You will pass by the humor to make the reflection. And there is the desire to question, more than giving answers. This is where it looks like The Unicorn. What is interesting is that we hear six different voices, each with its own way of decoding the air of the time. “
Each evening, the show will offer some 12 brief pieces drawn from a corpus of fifty. About a week in advance, the six playwrights will send to Philippe Lambert the texts they want to hear, a given evening. Mus, for example, by a desire to match such a partition to an interpreter in particular.
“In three weeks, the authors will be able to hear five or six times their works. It is rare that they have the opportunity to hear the same text read by different actors. It has been verified, and it takes another echo. “
They will also have the opportunity to respond to hot to the ups and downs of the news, if they wish, by adding a text. “The idea was to give authors the word-the more stuck possible about what is happening at the moment. “
The panorama of the texts thus collected is amazing, judge Lambert, for the freedom that playwrights are taking. “It allows them to try different styles. There is a scene featuring the character of Rébecca Déraspe, and finally, it is not she who has written… They are having fun [to pasticher], almost. And sometimes, some people respond to a text from the other. I think that it really is a different way to get in contact with the dramaturgy. It’s good for you. “
It is important for an institution and for a creation company to attempt to renew, ” notes the director. “How can we get out of our usual way of doing ? It was part of this reflection-there to break our reflexes. “That is why he himself describes his role in Who speaks ? as that of a coordinator rather than a director. “This event really belongs to the authors. We want to put forward. And they thus take a share of responsibility in the organization. “
The team also wanted to invite a duo of different performers at each show in order to create an air of spontaneity. This approach has been successfully tested during the process of creation, where the actors and guests had access to the texts of the previous day, or a few days before.
In the end, an impressive pool of artists has agreed to lend the game : Denis Bernard, Céline Bonnier, Luc Bourgeois, Isabelle Brouillette, Sophie Cadieux, Jean-François Casabonne, Normand D’amour, Maxime Termed, Josée Deschênes, Benoît Gouin, Tania Kontoyanni, Roger La Rue, Simon Lacroix, Steve Laplante, Anick Lemay, Florence Longpré, Didier Lucien, Debbie Lynch-White, Bruno Marcil, Nicolas Michon, Dominique Quesnel, Évelyne Rompré, Emmanuel Schwartz, Mani Soleymanlou, Monique Spaziani, Manuel Tadros, Ines Talbi, Marie-Hélène Thibault, Isabelle Vincent and Tatiana Zinga Botao. The musicians Frédérike Bédard and Ludovic Bonnier will support the speaking collective.
With Who is speaking ?, the user-friendly theatre of the rue Papineau, therefore, invites the public to a global reflection on our society, driven by a ” desire to laugh at our faults “. Its director insists that it is a pressure mark on the human relationships in this time.
“This polarization, the Theater spokesperson, the addresses in another way with The assembly. We are going to relax a little, we will name the issues and laugh about it, it’s all there in reflective for real. We are going to try to relax, to undo this tension. As a kind of massage therapy by the writing… “
Who is speaking?
Texts : François Archambault, Simon Boudreault, Rébecca Déraspe, Jean-Philippe Lehoux, Ines Talbi and Pierre-Michel Tremblay. Directed by : Philippe Lambert. 17 march to 4 April at The Unicorn.