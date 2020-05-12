A small beak to protect them from the coronavirus
In the early days of containment, the artist Céline Brodeur had joined the movement, “It’s going to go well” painting a rainbow in her window, accompanied by an ostrich, who makes his trade-mark since a few years already.
Share
May 11, 2020 9h34
Updated at 20: 00
Share
A small beak to protect them from the coronavirus
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
Pandemic requires, the protection masks have become an accessory more and more popular these days. For Céline Brodeur, the mask has become a new canvas, on which the artist affixes the beaks of its famous ostriches.
Inspired by masks-like the mouth of a cat and dog that she has seen on the social networks, the Granbyenne had the idea to create the image of their great birds to the unique personality and the beak colored that are already out on other derivative products such as scarves, cushions and bags from fabric.
“I said that all the world will eventually need to wear a mask, as well as having a beautiful! And as we do not give bills at this time, also put one in the face! ” launches the main interested with a sense of humor.
The ostriches of Ms. Brodeur are always smiling. Popular symposia of artists-painters, they have also helped to raise awareness of their creative everywhere in the world thanks to the Internet.