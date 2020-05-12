A small beak to protect them from the coronavirus

| May 12, 2020 | News | No Comments

Un petit bec pour se protéger du coronavirus

Un petit bec pour se protéger du coronavirus

In the early days of containment, the artist Céline Brodeur had joined the movement, “It’s going to go well” painting a rainbow in her window, accompanied by an ostrich, who makes his trade-mark since a few years already.

Share

May 11, 2020 9h34

Updated at 20: 00

Share

A small beak to protect them from the coronavirus

Un petit bec pour se protéger du coronavirus

Un petit bec pour se protéger du coronavirus

Marie-Eve Martel

The Voice of the East

Pandemic requires, the protection masks have become an accessory more and more popular these days. For Céline Brodeur, the mask has become a new canvas, on which the artist affixes the beaks of its famous ostriches.

Inspired by masks-like the mouth of a cat and dog that she has seen on the social networks, the Granbyenne had the idea to create the image of their great birds to the unique personality and the beak colored that are already out on other derivative products such as scarves, cushions and bags from fabric.

“I said that all the world will eventually need to wear a mask, as well as having a beautiful! And as we do not give bills at this time, also put one in the face! ” launches the main interested with a sense of humor.

The ostriches of Ms. Brodeur are always smiling. Popular symposia of artists-painters, they have also helped to raise awareness of their creative everywhere in the world thanks to the Internet.

Un petit bec pour se protéger du coronavirus

Inspired by masks-like the mouth of a cat and dog that she has seen on the social networks, the Granbyenne had the idea to create the image of their great birds to the unique personality and the beak colored.

PROVIDED

In the early days of containment, the painter had joined the movement, “It’s going to go well” painting a rainbow in her window, accompanied by an ostrich, who makes his trade-mark since a few years already.

READ ALSO: ostriches as a nod to the walkers

Like the other products in the effigy of his paintings, the masks will be printed by a supplier in quebec located in the region of Montreal. “It is a graphic designer who has prepared the model of the beak,” says dr. Brodeur. The end result gives a nice product, I think people will love. “

Available for pre-order for the time being, the masks should be supplied by the supplier within three weeks, she adds.

As soon as the announcement, on Saturday afternoon, the sale of the masks in the beak of an ostrich, available in pink, black, red, or blue, Ms. Brodeur has been flooded with orders. “It does not stop! “says the one who has built his reputation with a concept for the adoption of its ostriches.

The Granbyenne is of the opinion that the masks will now be part of our habits in the long term.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *