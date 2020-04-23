A small plane was making an emergency landing on highway 40 in Québec city [VIDEO+AUDIO]
The landing occurred at about 10.40 am on the autoroute Félix-Leclerc in a western direction, to the height of the exit Jean-Gauvin.
April 16, 2020
Updated on April 17, 2020 at 0h02
Marc Allard
The Sun
A small airplane landed in emergency on highway 40 in St Augustine, Thursday morning.
“There has not been a collision and the driver, who was the sole occupant, was not injured,” says Valerie Smith, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.
On the recording of the conversation between the pilot and the control tower, you can hear the driver say : “I’ll be back at the airport, I have a problem of engine”.
By the way, the driver, however, seems to have been unable to get to the airport. An air traffic controller he has, therefore, requested to land at another place : “there is highway 40 which is just below you,” he has said.
Several cars circulating on the highway at the time of the landing, which has even been filmed by the passenger of a vehicle. Because of the confinement, the traffic seemed less than usual.
On the video, you can see that the pilot descends to the highway and managed to put his device on the floor, followed by several cars.
The small plane was then moved over to the shoulder to the arrival of the emergency services.
Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur
Jean-Paul Daoust
Special Collaboration Steve Jolicoeur
Le Soleil