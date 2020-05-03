A song of nature in decline
The symphony of nature muffled under the pressure of climate change, reports the New York Times. Many environmentalists and scientists are finding that the parks are filling up less than before of buzzes, trills of birds and other croaks.
Episodes of drought and intense heat repeatedly, in recent years, have extinguished of the songs of birds that accompany the sounds of the streams in many of the parks, adds this article, written by the naturalist Bernie Krause and his colleagues, the écoacousticien of the Museum of natural history, Paris Jérôme Sweat, and an ecologist from the University of Urbino, Italy, Almo Farina.
Bernie Krause, who has collected more than 5000 hours of natural sounds for his company, Wild Sanctuary, has found in the national park Sugarloaf Ridge, north Carolina, where many blackbirds, sparrows, gros-beaks, and the peaks were silent.
Climate change has the potential to disrupt more and more of these natural sounds, pushing some of them to be silent, others to modify their habitats, their habits, and their vocalizations.
Such thermometers ecosystems, these acoustic changes testify to the discomfort and stress experienced by the natural environment under the pressure of human activities. These alterations make it more difficult to the orientation of the animals, avoidance of predators or the behaviors related to reproduction. In addition to the require sometimes to spend even more energy to make their voices heard…
The journalist from the Times has identified other ways in which the climate is changing, the acoustic behavior animal: for example, they could change the size of the animals, beginning with the frogs.
It is this that has found the neuro-ethnologist of the University of California, Peter Narins, when he returned, 25 years after his first visit, in the mountains of Luquillo, on the island of Porto Rico, where we meet the small tree frogs “Coqui” (Eleutherodactylus). The latter, who live at altitude, have today sounds shorter and more high, which makes it more difficult to find partners.
In the north of Denmark, these are the songbirds that take up the height. A biologist from the Centre national de la recherche scientifique, Anders Moller, has noticed that around the village of Kraghede, they sing from a position located more than a metre high, relative to their position recorded at the end of the 1980s. The variations of the vegetation, also related to climate change, the push to take to the pitch to sing, because the foliage more abundant mutes in their songs. But, in doing so, they are less well protected sparrow hawks.
What is the impact of extreme climatic events? French researchers have realized that the appeal of the chouette hulotte (Strix aluco) is audible over a geographic area of almost 70 times less large by a night of heavy rain. And the birds adjust their behaviour accordingly, because less than 15% of couples have hululé during rainy nights.
In Antarctica, even the penguins royal (Aptenodytes patagonicus) is adapting, as reported by another study. It multiplies its calls, and adds syllables additional to be able to be heard when the winds are very strong.
Also underwater: the small noises of little discrete products for the shrimp with their legs may decline due to ocean acidification, which comes to soften the compound from which they are made. An australian study shows that the shrimps become less noisy and show less when the acidity of the water increases.
The whales as they sing lower than before. The frequency of the calls of blue whales to have decreased by nearly 30% since the 1960s – and the higher the frequency of a sound is low, the less one perceives it. A phenomenon which could be due both to greater acidification of the oceans, where the low-frequency sounds propagate further, and a closer proximity between the partners.