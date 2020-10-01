A South American country postpones the opening of borders due to possible outbreaks
Colombia decided today to extend the closure of its land, sea and river borders until November 1, given the probability that new outbreaks of coronavirus will be generated in border areas.
Colombia decided today to extend the closure of its land, sea and river borders until November 1 , given the probability that new outbreaks of coronavirus will be generated in border areas.
The director of Migration Colombia, Juan Francisco Espinosa , announced that the measure aims to allow neighboring departments to prepare for “a possible reopening, without putting citizenship at risk.” Thus, the border closure started on March 16 , 10 days after the first case of covid-19 was detected in that South American country, was extended for a month .
During October, the border crossing will continue to be enabled for humanitarian, administrative or force majeure reasons, and the cargo service and international commercial flights will be maintained , the entity said in a statement quoted by the Telam news agency.
Colombia relaxed in September the strict confinement that it imposed on March 25 due to a downward trend in infections and deaths, and in the middle of this month it also resumed international commercial flights. With almost 26,000 dead and more than 824,000 infected, the country left behind strict confinement measures and moved to a new model of self – care and the widespread use of masks in public spaces.
During the health emergency, in addition, tens of thousands of Venezuelans hit by the economic crisis returned to their country, although the government of Iván Duque expects the return of a good part of them given the prolonged economic and social deterioration of Venezuela.