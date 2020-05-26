A squad of 1000 agents in the prevention
Jean Boulet
Share
May 25, 2020 4: 00
Updated 6h23
Share
A squad of 1000 agents in the prevention
Marc Rochette
Le Nouvelliste
THREE-RIVERS — The minister of Labour, Employment and social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, in collaboration with the Committee on standards, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST), announces the introduction of a squad of nearly 1000 agents in the prevention from several ministries and agencies, which are part of the 300 inspectors of the CNESST.
“At the same time the déconfinement part and the resumption of economic activities, I have often said that it was necessary to make it safe and that I wasn’t going to make compromises in terms of health security, told the Nouvelliste, the minister Boulet.
This squad will be deployed to the four corners of Quebec, particularly in Montreal where the focus of contamination is most acute. It will aim to inform and educate employers and workers about the health standards in the workplace to be put in place to reduce and control the spread of the COVID-19.
This squad in prevention is composed of resources of different ministries and agencies including the ministry of the Environment and the Fight to climate change (MELCC), the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS), the Régie du bâtiment du Québec (RBQ), and the City of Montreal.
They will be including phone calls or visits to places of work. For example, they can respond to questions in connection with the kits COVID-19, which include virtual guides of health standards in the workplace, checklists daily and a small poster. The CNESST has also put online a mobile application relative to all the relevant information in the field of health and safety.
More than twenty economic sectors will be affected by this approach, including the retail, personal care, finance, manufacturing, construction, and agriculture. Others will be added, in time and location, announcements of openings allowed by the government and the public Health.
With this initiative, Québec hopes to reach a little more than 130 000 companies registered with the CNESST. This is a first where multiple departments and agencies unite in a common goal. This squad is in addition to the various measures already put in place by the CNESST in the context of the COVID-19.
“I am pleased that other government departments and agencies will join the approach of prevention CNESST. This initiative will provide practical support for employers, workers, and the workers to comply with the health standards laid down and the public Health. This mobilization of various public organizations, clearly demonstrates the government’s commitment to make every effort to foster work environments that are safe and healthy and ensure the reopening phase-in of our economy,” said minister Boulet.