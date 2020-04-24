A Star Wars series centered on women in preparation
According to <em>Deadline Hollywood</em>, the series would be an “action thriller, with elements of martial arts, which focuses on women and is set in a timeline different from that of the usual universe of <em>Star Wars</em>”.
22 April 2020 22h41
Share
A series of Star Wars focused on the women in the preparation
AFP
Agence France-Presse
Share
LOS ANGELES — A new television series Star Wars centered on women is being designed for the streaming platform, Disney+, have claimed several specialized media on Wednesday.
According to Deadline Hollywood, the series would be an “action thriller, with elements of martial arts, which focuses on women and is set in a timeline different from that of the usual universe of Star Wars“.
Disney did not respond immediately to the demands of the AFP.
The series, directed by Leslye Headland, the co-creator of Russian Doll on Netflix, will be filmed in the actual shooting, ” says the Hollywood Reporter.
It is the last attempt in date for Disney to expand its franchise of science fiction on the small screen after the massive success of The Mandalorian.
Unveiled last fall to accompany the launch of the platform of video at the request of Disney, The Mandalorian has seduced both critics and Star Wars fans.
She had a tiny character with green skin, pointed ears and big eyes, tender, affectionately known as “Baby Yoda” by all the spectators, which had immediately adopted and reflected on all the tones on the social networks. A third season is in preparation.
Two other series Star Wars live action are also in the pipeline for Disney+ : a prequel to Rogue One , and one that includes the return of Ewan McGregor in the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Initiatives to increase the female figures or minorities in Star Wars have divided some fans.
The last trilogy of films has made the displays of women and people of color, such as Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega).
But the american actress of asian origin, Kelly Marie Tran, the first actress of color to land a leading role in the franchise, was harassed on the social networks of comments that are racist and sexist.