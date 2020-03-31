A state Department employee died of coronavirus
Mike Pompeo stated that only the coronavirus was infected with 40 to 50 employees of the state Department.
One of the members of the state Department of the United States died from the coronavirus, which was announced by Secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, 31 March, writes Interfax-Ukraine.
“Every morning I read news reports from around the world… was not one of the employees of the state Department, our colleagues, because of this virus. Now about 3 thousand Americans died, is a tragedy. I Express my condolences to all the families whom she touched,” said Pompeo at the briefing.
American politician did not specify who exactly of the employees of the state Department died, and where he might be infected with the virus.
Also, the Secretary stated that a total of coronavirus was infected with 40 to 50 employees of the state Department, including the staff at the place of work of U.S. embassies and consulates abroad.
On Monday, the state Department reported that of the 75 thousand employees of the Department are infected with coronavirus were 105 people – 75 abroad and 30 directly on the territory of the United States. Also, the state Department confirmed the death of at least two hired overseas employees infected.