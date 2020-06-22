A station of the REM will be the name of Griffin-Bernard-Landry
Photo: press Release
“This station will be the connection between the two neighbourhoods, Griffintown and The Cité du Multimedia”, explained Valérie Plant during a press conference.
The Network station express metro (REM) of Griffintown will be built along the boulevard Robert-Bourassa street, between Ottawa and William, and it will be named ” Griffin-Bernard Landry, announced Monday the mayor Valérie Plant and CDPQ Infra.
“This station will be the connection between the two neighbourhoods, Griffintown and The Cité du Multimedia “, explained the mayor during a press conference in the company of the minister responsible for the metropolis, Chantal Rouleau, and the executive director, corporate Affairs and development of the CDPQ Infra, Harout Chitilian.
Last November, the mayor Plant had mentioned the idea to baptize this station, name the former prime minister, Bernard Landry, who passed away on November 6, 2018 in order to remember its contribution to the creation of the Cité du Multimédia. The proposal had aroused opposition from some groups, including the anglophone heritage Network Quebec and the Federation story-Québec, who preferred the name Griffin.
Other details will follow.