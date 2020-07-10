A structure that is unstable at the origin of the collapse of a viaduct under construction
August 22, 2019, with full operation of pouring the concrete, the shoring and the formwork for the central part of the viaduct overlooking the street, Einstein collapsed, resulting in five more metres down the three cement applicators who worked at this time to level the top of the structure.
The partial collapse of a viaduct in the construction of the highway Henri-IV, the last summer was caused by shortcomings in the design of the scaffold supporting the structure, concludes the CNEESST at the end of its investigation. Three workers had been injured.
The three workers were taken to a hospital to heal various injuries. This portion of the site has been closed until October 2, 2019, the time that the contractor performs corrective action.
The investigators of the CNESST estimate that the viaduct under construction partly collapsed due to flaws in the design of the shoring, which made the structure unstable.
The CNESST shall transmit to the Order of engineers of Quebec, the findings of this survey to inform its members.