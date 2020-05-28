A study sherbrooke demonstrates that the loss of sense of smell is a symptom marked

A research team from CIUSSS of the eastern Townships — CHUS and the University of Sherbrooke, led by Dr. Alex Carignan, comes to confirm the loss of sense of smell and of taste as a predominant symptom of the COVID-19.

27 may 2020 10: 39 am

Updated at 15h58

Claude Plante

The Forum

“The association is very strong,” said Dr. Carignan in an interview with The Tribune. I think that speaks a lot already, but it is absolutely necessary that people are warned : if they have a loss of sense of smell or taste, currently, I would say that it is clearly the COVID-19 until evidence to the contrary. I would even say that if they have this symptom and that they are tested negative, it would be worth it to wait a few days later to ensure that they are negative, and isolating until the contrary is proved. “

READ ALSO: 85% of infected persons are restored

The team of Dr Carignan, who led his study of 134 patients with the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, noted that nearly two-thirds of them, or 65 %, presented as symptoms of a loss of sense of smell and taste, for either partial or complete. The patients had these same symptoms more frequently than other signs considered classic of the disease, such as fever or shortness of breath.

“It was interesting to see that the majority of patients who had a loss of sense of smell, which had undergone so sudden and complete. People weren’t able to recognize certain characteristic odors in their environment, for example the smell of garbage, smells of perfume or smoke, ” notes Dr. Carignan, whose study was published in the journal of the canadian medical Association on Wednesday.

In a control group, which consisted of 134 individuals with symptoms of respiratory infection, but who have obtained a negative test in the COVID-19, only 4.5 % reported a loss of sense of smell and taste. A figure that is consistent with the proportion of the population which usually suffers from loss of smell or difficulty smelling for a variety of reasons, medical analysis, Dr. Carignan.

Alex Carignan

This study represents important data for a number of reasons, ” he says.

“Initially, we heard about this symptom in the media, but there was not so much of scientific publications. Meanwhile, it came out a few. However, the particularity of our study is to compare to a control group. Often, what we saw, it was only a description of what percentage of cases had a loss of sense of smell. In addition, it is also the first study on this subject, which has been conducted in Canada. We also wanted to see if the symptoms were similar to those observed in Italy, as there was a study that was published on it. I would say that the order of magnitude is fairly similar, it seems to be constant, regardless of the region of the globe. ”

The participants in this study were contacted by telephone by the researchers once their testing result obtained.

Other issues might also be the subject of further research by the team of Dr. Carginan. “We would like to maybe requery our patients, maybe in three months, to see what is the evolution of their symptoms. Is it that it is persistent? There are one or two studies that have shown that it could last for a few weeks, but we don’t have many more details. Is it that there are people who may never recover completely? ”

A single new case in the eastern Townships

The balance sheet of the public Health of the Estrie region, on Wednesday reported a single new case of COVID-19, on the territory of the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships — CHUS, bringing the total number to 932. It has been detected in the local network of services of The apple Orchard in the Montérégie.

In return, there are now 810 people recovered from the virus, which is 17 more than the day before.

In phase with the stability of the state of the region, the number of persons to the intensive care unit remains zero, while it still has the same number of people hospitalized Tuesday, six people.

The disease has not taken away from the lives in the region since the 24th of April last.

The distribution of cases by local network of services is as follows : The apple Orchard (133), Haute-Yamaska (217), Memphremagog (98), Coaticook (13), Sherbrooke (299), Val Saint-François (72), Sources, (47), the Haut-Saint-François (34), Granite (18).

Le Soleil

