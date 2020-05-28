A study sherbrooke demonstrates that the loss of sense of smell is a symptom marked
A research team from CIUSSS of the eastern Townships — CHUS and the University of Sherbrooke, led by Dr. Alex Carignan, comes to confirm the loss of sense of smell and of taste as a predominant symptom of the COVID-19.
27 may 2020 10: 39 am
Updated at 15h58
Claude Plante
The Forum
“The association is very strong,” said Dr. Carignan in an interview with The Tribune. I think that speaks a lot already, but it is absolutely necessary that people are warned : if they have a loss of sense of smell or taste, currently, I would say that it is clearly the COVID-19 until evidence to the contrary. I would even say that if they have this symptom and that they are tested negative, it would be worth it to wait a few days later to ensure that they are negative, and isolating until the contrary is proved. “
The team of Dr Carignan, who led his study of 134 patients with the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, noted that nearly two-thirds of them, or 65 %, presented as symptoms of a loss of sense of smell and taste, for either partial or complete. The patients had these same symptoms more frequently than other signs considered classic of the disease, such as fever or shortness of breath.
“It was interesting to see that the majority of patients who had a loss of sense of smell, which had undergone so sudden and complete. People weren’t able to recognize certain characteristic odors in their environment, for example the smell of garbage, smells of perfume or smoke, ” notes Dr. Carignan, whose study was published in the journal of the canadian medical Association on Wednesday.
In a control group, which consisted of 134 individuals with symptoms of respiratory infection, but who have obtained a negative test in the COVID-19, only 4.5 % reported a loss of sense of smell and taste. A figure that is consistent with the proportion of the population which usually suffers from loss of smell or difficulty smelling for a variety of reasons, medical analysis, Dr. Carignan.