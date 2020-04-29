A summer to reinvent Montreal
The City of Montreal intends to present in coming weeks a plan to make the summer in the city more enjoyable, while ensuring the observance of the rules of distancing.
The commercial operations are expected to resume gradually starting from 11 may in the metropolis, but Montrealers are still wondering what their reserve a summer without festivals or shows and who knows, maybe without the swimming pools. The mayor Valérie Plant promises to submit a “plan summer” to allow city dwellers to enjoy the city despite the constraints of the COVID-19. In the next few months, Montrealers, however, will have to get used to wearing a mask, she warned.
The children will-they soon-to-access to play areas in parks ? The sports fields will be open this summer ? That will Montrealers when the waves of warmth beat upon Montreal if swimming pools and wading pools remain closed due to the pandemic ?
The City of Montreal is facing a major headache with the arrival of beautiful days. “This will be a significant challenge. Each year, we are experiencing heatwaves. We need to be creative about how we will face these waves of heat to provide spaces for people to cool off, ” admitted the mayor on Tuesday.
The City intends to present in coming weeks a plan to make the summer in the city more enjoyable, while ensuring the observance of the rules of distancing. In particular, it must determine with the authorities of public health what facilities will be available in the coming months. The mayor has suggested that sections of the street could be piétonnisés.
In the meantime, the regional director of public health of Montreal, Dr. Mylène Drouin, insists on the importance for Montrealers to wear a mask or cover their face in shops, public places and public transport when the rule of two meters is difficult to meet. “It is clear that, for us, the covers-face must become a social norm “, she said.
The authorities did not, however, require the wearing of masks in public transportation. “Making them mandatory would lead to perverse and adverse effects that could cause some people who would not have the ability to obtain them would be penalised,” explained Mylène Drouin.
The City has also announced its intention to provide 50 000 covers-face reusable to community-based organizations so that they can distribute them to vulnerable citizens.
However, in order to allow the resumption of activities in shops and businesses, certain conditions must be met, including the control of the communal transmission of the coronavirus. The authorities intend to intensify the screening of all the montreal territory with people with symptoms, to start with the neighbourhoods most affected by the pandemic, such as Montreal-North, St-Michel and Rivière-des-Prairies. If the transmission community can only be controlled in certain sectors, it is possible that the resumption of the activities is delayed, is suggested by the Dr. Drouin.