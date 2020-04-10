A summer without culture or sport in Quebec
Photo: Francis Vachon Archives The Duty
It is the need to observe a measure of distance physical on an extended period of time that led Quebec to put an end to all the gatherings, cultural and sports for the entire summer period.
The summer of Quebecers will be free of culture or sport. The government of Quebec has requested Friday the cancellation of the festivals, as well as all public events, sporting and cultural events planned on the territory until August 31, 2020.
The announcement was made by way of a press release by the minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx, the minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy, and the minister for Education, Isabelle Charest.
It is the need to observe a measure of distance physical of 2 metres over a prolonged period that led Quebec to put an end to all the gatherings, cultural and sports whether they are indoor or outdoor, for the whole summer period.
Other details will follow.