A supporter of Atalanta convicted of assault
June 12, 2020 20h04
A sympathizer of the right-wing group Atalante was sentenced Friday at the palace of justice of Quebec, to be assaulted in a bar as a customer who said he was anti-fascist.
Louis Fernandez, 25 years, entered the bar Lvlop of the rue Saint-Joseph, in the city centre of Quebec city, about 1h, in the early morning of December 15, 2018.
Accompanied by three friends, Fernandez, the hair is shaved, was dressed in the clothes of type paramilitary and wore booties black, was described by the Crown.
Very intoxicated by alcohol, Fernandez approached by a client asking him whether he was an “antifa”, short for “anti-fascist”.
The customer eventually answer “yes”. A first individual gives a punch to the client. Louis Fernandez will then throw it to the ground. When the victim wants to meet, Fernandez gives him a violent kick in the face.
The small group then comes out of the bar, leaving the client with his face bloodied, and a mild traumatic brain injury.
The police quickly located Louis Fernandez near the corner Of the Bridge. In his pockets, the police found a bottle of cayenne pepper and a sticker of the group Atalante.
The accused pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing bodily harm.
The Crown intends to argue the aggravating factor that is sympathetic to an extremist group.
Submissions on sentencing will be held at the end of the month of September.