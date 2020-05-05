A suspect has been arrested juvenile for the murder of a fifty-year-old in Sainte-Foy
The tragedy occurred in an apartment of the rue de Beloeil in Sainte-Foy. Police were called to the scene Monday at the beginning of the day.
May 5, 2020 9h41
Updated at 10h48
Share
A suspect has been arrested juvenile for the murder of a fifty-year-old in Sainte-Foy
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
Share
A young man of 17 years was arrested Monday evening for the murder of a man in an apartment in Sainte-Foy.
The body of the man in his fifties was found dead in a housing of the rue de Beloeil in the morning on Monday. On the premises, the agents of the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) and paramedics discovered the victim’s body, “which bore traces of violence” and found the death on the spot.
READ ALSO : The investigation of a suspicious death in Ste-Foy advance little by little
Several witnesses were interviewed by the investigators, confirmed by the spokesperson of the SPVQ, David Pelletier. The arrest of one of them, a young man of 17 years, took place on Monday. The Québec police has not confirmed the link between the suspect and the victim.
Appearance
The young man of 17 years was summoned to appear Tuesday morning by telephone from the youth centre. He has been accused of murder not premeditated. Her case has been handed over to the 25 may and it is still held.
The Crown prosecutor Me Jennifer Landry requested that in the event of conviction, the teenager, who will reach the majority in November, is subject to a sentence for an adult.
This request of the Crown may make a huge difference. To adult court, the defendant guilty of murder not premeditated, is punishable of up to life in prison, without the possibility of parole for a period ranging from 10 to 25 years. In the room of the youth, the accused who is found guilty may be imprisoned for a maximum period of seven years.
The police are still on the scene of the crime and the investigation is still ongoing to shed light on the events.
This is the second homicide of the year in Québec, after Marylène Lévesque, which occurred at a hotel in Sainte-Foy, January 22.