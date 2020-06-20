A swimmer disappears in the river Jacques-Cartier in Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury
June 19, 2020 2135
The canadian Press
A swimmer in distress has disappeared in the Jacques-Cartier river, fifty miles north of the city of Québec on Friday.
To 18 h, the police officers of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have been called upon to make on the way to the Parc-National Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury in respect of a person in distress in the Jacques-Cartier river.
According to initial information collected by the SQ, two swimmers were in the river, without floatation jacket.
“These people moved in following the current of the river and at one time, one of the people has gone,” said sergeant Claude Denis of the SQ.
The other swimmer has been able to make it to shore to contact emergency.
Searches were underway Friday evening to find the missing person.