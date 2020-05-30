To compose this brigade, the CIUSSS includes nurses, orderlies, attendants, housekeeping, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, social workers, physicians, pharmacists, and managers.
Share
May 28, 2020
Updated on may 29, 2020 at 15h48
Share
A team “SWAT” for hot areas
Marc Allard
The Sun
EXCLUSIVE / A team “SWAT” dedicated to the hot zones in NURSING homes and private residences for elders will soon see the light of day in the region of the Capitale-Nationale region.
The Sun has learned that the integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the Capital-National recruiting of health personnel for the brigade mobile and interdisciplinary lend a hand to teams that are already in place in the residential environments affected by the COVID-19.
In seven days, about 70 health care workers have raised their hand to be part of the brigade. The CIUSSS hope to put on foot this specialized team within two weeks.
The creation of the brigade could mark a turning point in the fight against the COVID-19 in the National Capital, where the vast majority of deaths of the COVID-19 (95 out of 101) have been registered in the residential resources for seniors.