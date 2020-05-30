A team “SWAT” for hot areas

| May 30, 2020 | News | No Comments



May 28, 2020

Updated on may 29, 2020 at 15h48

Marc Allard

The Sun

EXCLUSIVE / A team “SWAT” dedicated to the hot zones in NURSING homes and private residences for elders will soon see the light of day in the region of the Capitale-Nationale region.

The Sun has learned that the integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the Capital-National recruiting of health personnel for the brigade mobile and interdisciplinary lend a hand to teams that are already in place in the residential environments affected by the COVID-19.

In seven days, about 70 health care workers have raised their hand to be part of the brigade. The CIUSSS hope to put on foot this specialized team within two weeks.

The creation of the brigade could mark a turning point in the fight against the COVID-19 in the National Capital, where the vast majority of deaths of the COVID-19 (95 out of 101) have been registered in the residential resources for seniors.

Manon Baril, deputy director of the program of support to the autonomy of the elderly of the CIUSSS of the National Capital, had the idea of the brigade inspired teams in police tactics.

The Sun, Erick Labbé

After two months of crisis, several health care workers have developed an expertise in hot areas. The CIUSSS wants to consolidate and expand this knowledge in a “SWAT team, that would really be able to support the community in outbreak,” says Manon Baril, deputy director of the program of support to the autonomy of the elderly of the CIUSSS of the National Capital.

The brigade inspired teams of police tactics would be the second in Quebec. A SWAT team similar action in the region of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean for the April 2, shows Romanesque, The Gallou, the CIUSSS of the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean.

To compose this brigade, the CIUSSS includes nurses, orderlies, attendants, housekeeping, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, social workers, physicians, pharmacists, and managers.

Before being assigned to the “hot zones” of the region, the members of the task team will receive training in infection prevention and control that will address the specificities of the COVID-19.

The brigade embodies lessons learned over the crisis. During the first outbreaks of COVID-19 in the National Capital, the health care staff learned how to cope with a new virus while trying to stop it. “It is said all the time that we were walking on the carpet and that it took place at the same time,” says Manon Barrel.

By dint of seeing “the same issues, the same needs, the same vulnerabilities during outbreaks, an observation is imposed : the on-site employees need to be supported more, says Ms. Barrel.

Brigitte Giasson volunteered to be part of the brigade. “As I’ve always loved the action, I said to myself, “why not continue”” she said.

The Sun, Erick Labbé

Brigitte Giasson can testify to that. This head of program in the middle of life in the CIUSSS of the National Capital, who did not hesitate to work as a patient care attendant when it was understaffed, is in its fifth outbreak in the residential environments for elders.

In the warm areas, details can make the difference, she found. A false step with the mask, the visor, the jacket or the gloves may help the virus to sneak in. A bad cutting-up of hot zones, warm or cold can contribute to contamination of the staff and the residents.

“All these details, one can learn to do that,” says Ms. Giasson. The sooner we can instill, the more quickly we can stop the spread”.

The experience gained in the warm areas can also help colleagues get through the test of mind which awaits them, as the deaths of residents.

“Me, I had never seen so many hearses. ”


Brigitte Giasson

Ms. Giasson has volunteered to be part of the brigade. “As I’ve always loved the action, I said to myself, “why not continue”” she said.

Despite the stress, the heat and the risk of being infected, other health care workers who have had experience of the hot zones have wanted to return to, note Brigitte Giasson. “They have the taste to be challenged yet,” she said.

Caroline Larochelle, of the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de la Capitale-Nationale (FIQ), welcomes the creation of the brigade. In the hot zones, “it is very tiring, both physically and psychologically,” she said. The brigade will be able to assist staff to be better supported, writes Ms. Larochelle. “We think it’s going to be a gain”.

