A tenth day of research to find Martin Carpentier
The Sûreté du Québec is redoubling its efforts to find the main suspect in the death of Norah and Romy, the two girls found lifeless in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.
July 18, 2020 9h02
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
SAINT-APOLLINAIRE – The police cars are now part of the decoration of Saint-Apollinaire, a small municipality of the RCM of Lotbinière. They wander around, and watch for the entrance of the rows that are searched. Already 10 days have passed since the disappearance of Martin Carpentier.
The primary school of the rue des Vignes still serves as the command post.
The research currently appear to be concentrated in the ranks Bois Joly, Saint-Lazare and Sainte-Marie.
All the teams of the Sûreté du Québec are deployed, once again, to the place of the grisly discovery and the surrounding area. The police rake always the area on foot, in all-terrain vehicle, or with the canine squad.
The agents of the protection of wildlife are on-site for a second day. The SQ account, in particular, on their experience of research in the forest.
If the rain could be difficult for the officers on Friday, they will have to deal this time with the heat.
The aid of citizens in the research is no longer accepted, it is a question of security. The agents do not know the state of mind of Martin Carpentier, 44 years of age.
The research has gained a second wind since the discovery of a trailer stolen. All owners of a cottage or outbuilding in the sector of Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit are therefore called upon to check their facilities, for missing items or signs of passage.
The SQ believes that Martin Carpentier is trying to put the hand on objects, ensuring their survival, which would mean that man would be alive. A few days earlier, the assumption that Carpentier is dead became more and more feasible…
Since Thursday, the spokespersons of the SQ have greatly reduced communication with the public. It is a strategy to advance the investigation. It ensures, however, that the agents have a few pieces of the puzzle in this case nebula. Martin Carpentier is the key of the record, it has the information that will establish the chronology of the events since the 8 July, the day of the spinout on highway 20.
The SQ has circulated on Friday a new photo of the man, 44-year-old, to the attention of the population who lives in the area of research and is invited to report any abnormal activity.