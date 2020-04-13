A test quick and portable screening COVID-19 approved by Health Canada
Photo: Spartan Bioscience Inc.
The hand-held device, about the size of a coffee cup, has been named the “cube Spartan” by the biotechnology company based in Ottawa that has developed, Spartan Bioscience.
A portable test and rapid screening of the COVID-19 has just been approved by Health Canada : it has been developed by a canadian company and delivers results in less than 30 minutes.
Quebec has already ordered 200,000 of these tests. They are expected at the end of may, said the office of the minister of Health, Danielle McCann.
The “cube” offers in less than 30 minutes, the result of the test, which eliminates the need to send samples to the laboratory closest to you, which can be a logistical challenge — in addition to taking the time.
The automated test of DNA can also be used by non-specialized personnel in environments such as airports or border crossings, as well as in doctors ‘ offices and pharmacies, supports Spartan Bioscience.
Their molecular test uses the same technology as those which are currently used in clinical screening of COVID-19 in Quebec and in Canada, said in an interview Nicolas Moreau, chief of business Affairs within the company.
“And it is the same quality and the same accuracy “.
According to Dr. Theresa Tam, the director-in-chief of the public health agency of Canada, this test will provide rapid results for health services in rural and remote areas, such as indigenous communities. These regions are far away from the laboratories and valuable time is lost in the transport of samples, she explained in a press briefing Monday.
These rapid tests may also be useful in NURSING homes, said of his side, Dr. Howard Njoo, the deputy chief public health officer.
According to the ministry of Health of Quebec, it is too early to say with any accuracy where will be routed to these facilities, as the situation in the province is changing day by day.
However, since this device is easy to use and ” ultra-portable “, it is ideal for remote communities or vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and the homeless, added the ministry.
Ottawa and the governments of quebec, alberta and ontario, are among those who have contracts for test kits. Quebec has ordered 200 000 tests, and 100 “cubes Spartan,” said Mr Norris.
Developed with funding received from the national research Council of Canada, it is the only portable test fast and to the country, said Mr. Norris. The products of the reagents, necessary for its operation, are already integrated into the device.
It has been developed in record time : the company has started work on a solution for screening of the COVID-19 on the 20th of march. One of the reasons why the company was able to complete the challenge so quickly is because she has started to develop this technology in 2005, for other infectious diseases, has supported Mr. Noreau.
As for the folder for approval by Health Canada, it was sent on Friday, he pointed out, and has received the green light Saturday. Here, too, the system was operated at speed large V.
For the moment, the company is not going to provide the device as in Canada, despite the high demand.
“We are receiving calls from outside the country, we offer to buy everything that will be produced for the next 24 months,” said Mr. Norris.
But we fill the orders here, ” he said. “After that, we will see if we can help others “.
For him who comes to Montreal, it is very important — and very personal-even, he said, that the people here, as members of his family including his grand-mother who lives in a seniors ‘ residence in Quebec, can benefit.