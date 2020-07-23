A thief in the series is accused of a crime committed in 2018 because of his DNA
July 22, 2020 20h52
Melanie Side
The thief series-Guy Lapointe, who has a criminal record of almost 100 pages, was arrested again. Wednesday morning, he appeared by videoconference while he was at the headquarters of the Service de police de Saguenay. And this time, it is his DNA that would have been connected to a robbery committed in 2018.
The client Charles Cantin, who was represented by mr Julien Boulianne, is therefore facing charges of break and enter and breach of probation. Its investigation to release will take place on Friday.
“It has nothing to do!, exclaimed the accused during his appearance. I want 12 jurors. I lose again all for a ‘set-up’. They seized my tools, entered my vehicle. I did nine months in prison, three months of therapy, and there they found a footprint of 2018! Who will take care of us, of my cats?”, he asked.
Guy Lapointe is known as one of the thieves, the most prolific of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. It is estimated to be over 200 flights to its credit, his criminal record extends over more than 90 pages and it has already had harsh penalties for theft of safety deposit box in banks, among other crimes.