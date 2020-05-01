A third support worker beneficiaries who died
April 30, 2020 15h51
Nicolas Bérubé
The Press
A woman beneficiary of the CHSLD de Cartierville, who was working with people who are sick of the COVID-19, and who presented symptoms of the disease died Wednesday evening.
“It is with sadness that I announce the death of a woman beneficiary of the CHSLD de Cartierville our CIUSSS. At the present time, we cannot confirm the cause of her death. She had been tested negative to the COVID-19, the 27th of April”, writes the CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal in a press release.
According to the Union of workers of the CIUSSS NÎM, as cited by The Duty, the employee, aged in her thirties had symptoms associated with the disease.
