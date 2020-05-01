A third support worker beneficiaries who died

Une troisième préposée aux bénéficiaires décédée

Une troisième préposée aux bénéficiaires décédée

April 30, 2020 15h51

Nicolas Bérubé

The Press

A woman beneficiary of the CHSLD de Cartierville, who was working with people who are sick of the COVID-19, and who presented symptoms of the disease died Wednesday evening.

“It is with sadness that I announce the death of a woman beneficiary of the CHSLD de Cartierville our CIUSSS. At the present time, we cannot confirm the cause of her death. She had been tested negative to the COVID-19, the 27th of April”, writes the CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal in a press release.

According to the Union of workers of the CIUSSS NÎM, as cited by The Duty, the employee, aged in her thirties had symptoms associated with the disease.

Le Soleil

