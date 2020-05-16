A thirst for authenticity
Pink Karen Henriquez
Special Collaboration
May 16, 2020
François Lafrance
The art gallery Antoine Sirois, University of Sherbrooke
This text is part of the special culture in your living room
In the context of a global pandemic, the museums have lost the physical connection with their audiences. With a lot of creativity, virtual experiments have seen the light of day, participant to maintain and enrich this relationship, but the questioning of the actual report object and the report virtual remains.
“The museums have been able to retain a contact, launched by Stéphane Chagnon, director general of the Société des musées du Québec (SMQ), which has 400 members. They were able to reinvent themselves. They are keen to talk about their works, they pass, they bear witness to posterity of what we saw currently. “However, according to him, the technology used in the design of these initiatives should not overshadow the social and educational role of the museum.
Because of this, the offer has never been as accessible as today. The works, collections and exhibitions all over the world are at our fingertips. This creates opportunities in the development of the public — a key issue in the museum sector, especially in the age group of 18 to 35 years according to the director. “With all of the multimedia content, social networks, virtual tours in the world, virtual and augmented reality, it is an opportunity to win over young audiences,” said Mr. Chagnon.
Conversely, it remains to monitor the attendance of visitors ‘ online experiences older, that constitutes a large part of the museum’s public. “This slice of the population that is less familiar with the technology, he argues. It would be necessary to see how the museums have been able to keep in touch with them, it would be interesting to have statistics on it. “
The pitfalls of the path
In may, three canadian provinces have authorized the opening of museums : Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. The QMS is hoped that the reopening of museums in quebec will be able to get done during the summer. For this, certain conditions must be met, such as the establishment of a health response plan, on which works the QMS and that should be followed by museums.
The scenarios post-confinement are even more crucial. “There is the whole challenge of the installation procedures, the respect of the distancing physical, and it’s going to have an impact directly on the experience of the visits, says he. Before returning to our visitors, it will have to regain their trust and this is the most important. “
The experience in situ will never be the same, provides Stéphane Chagnon, but there are no constraints that are looming on the horizon. “Imagine that you are going to find yourself in the exhibition rooms, where the ratio of visitors per room will be controlled and where we are going to have access to spaces of wandering that they had not. It is like walking at night in the streets, we will have the impression that the spaces belong to us. “
From 11 to 19 April last, the studio strategic Habo has conducted a study with québec consumers about the evolution of their attitude towards the entertainment. Even if the déconfinement raises concerns, the museums raise concerns less high than in other cultural sectors. “I also believe that the physical experience with the work, the remains or artifacts will always remain a unique experience and deeply authentic as the experiences of virtual will not replace, but that will go hand-in-hand “, advance Stéphane Chagnon.