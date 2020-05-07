A tour of the drive-ins this summer in the United States
The Raleigh Road Outdoor, in Henderson (North Carolina), has re-opened in the first days of may, after being closed for a month approximately. The place has been put at the disposal of the two parishes that celebrate since their masses way ciné-parc, as shown on the picture.
May 6, 2020 21h39
Updated at 23h25
NEW YORK — The creators of the Tribeca film festival will organize this summer a tour of screenings in drive-in theaters in the United States, of the premises now sought after not only by cinephiles but also by the churches or music groups, for the cause of sars coronavirus.
The organisers, who are associated with the canadian IMAX and the cable operator u.s. AT&T, have indicated that the projections would take place in drive-in existing parks, but also in other places, without more precision for the moment.
The programming will be announced prior to the launch of the tour, June 25. It will include films new and classics, as well as recordings of music and sporting events, according to a press release published Wednesday.
After having organized a digital version of its festival, which is completed at the end of April, Tribeca has already been reported by putting up a virtual event on YouTube in collaboration with most of the major festivals of the world, from 29 may to 7 June.
“We are excited about the idea of giving people something to expect this summer and also re-invent a way to see the movies that people can enjoy in safety,” commented the co-founder of the Tribeca film festival, actor Robert De Niro, quoted in the press release.
Popular Culture
The ciné-parc is one of the references of american popular culture. The first space of this type, with spectators in cars parked in front of a screen outside, was opened in 1933 in Camden, New Jersey.
At their peak, after the war, the United States had several thousand.
Since then, the increase in land price in urban area device, the number of cinemas and the increasing popularity of the video have made it a rarity.
It is more than 305 in the United States, according to the association of owners of drive-ins.
Many of them remained open at the height of the containment and are now benefiting from a revival of interest, most of the cinema theatres covered remaining closed.
Open 7 days on 7, it only works at half-capacity, a parking lot on both being left free to adhere to the social distancing.
The business, which were doing well before the arrival of the virus, were immediately resumed, and the cinema was full on the weekends.
“No one has the air of being afraid,” says the owner, Mike Frank, whose space is in demand for uses other than cinema.
At the end of march, it has set its place at the disposal of the two parishes that celebrate since their masses way ciné-parc.
It will also organize several graduation ceremonies school concerts, always with the spectators in their cars or to the side.
“We think even a laser show,” he says.