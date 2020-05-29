A tribute to the essential workers with Brad Pitt, and Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey, here in 2018, will participate in the special programme of two hours, <em>United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes</em>, as a tribute to the essential workers.
28 may 2020 17: 03
Associated Press
NEW YORK — In order to pay tribute to the essential workers, the Grammy organise an event that will feature Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick son.
The Recording Academy, which organizes each year the awards ceremony Grammy, has announced that the broadcast two-hour special, United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes, will be released on the 21st of June, at CBS.
United We Sing will follow Connick — facilitator — and his daughter Georgia, a filmmaker, during a road trip greeting them and thanking them for essential workers during the pandemic.
Winfrey, Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Drew Brees will also send messages to workers.
The event will also include performances from Hancock, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Andra Day, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty, Rockin ‘ Dopsie, Jon Batiste and Connick son.