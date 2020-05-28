A union asked the army to phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe
Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe in Gatineau.
May 27, 2020
Updated may 28, 2020 at 1h04
A union asked the army to phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe
Justine Mercier
The Right
The union representing the employees of the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe request the intervention of the army, believing that the situation is now “out of control” within this intermediate resource where 25 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far.
READ ALSO: twenty of the cases in phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe
The union representative of the Union of employees of service, section locale 800 (UES-800), Pierre Brabant said in an interview that the shortage of labor is “screaming” in the intermediate resource managed by the private sector, where are hosted some 120 users of the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO).
“We request the intervention of the army, given that the Residences de la Gappe are loss of control, said Mr Brabant. There are people who have exercised their right of refusal [go to work], and others who have been withdrawn from work because they have been contaminated.”
According to Mr. Brabant, a dozen employees are currently absent from work.
The CISSSO said Tuesday it had deployed 21 of its employees on phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe, or seven per shift. The SIU-800 wonders, however, whether these employees CISSSO undergo a screening test for the COVID-19 prior to, to limit the risk of the virus being reported by a person previously assigned to an alternate setting of care. The CISSSO was not able Wednesday to say whether such a screening is conducted before any employee is sent within the resource intermediary.
The SIU-800 two units of union to the Residences de La Gappe. The a represents the orderlies and nursing assistants, while the other represents other employees of the maintenance and kitchens.
The CISSSO indicates that the current situation does not require the intervention of the army. “We’re not there yet,” responded the spokesperson of the organization, Patricia Mcleod, stating that steps are underway to add additional staff on-site. The CISSSO stresses also that particular attention is paid to the monitoring carried out with relatives of the residents of phase 2.