A used hypercar Bugatti Chiron Sport put up for sale (PHOTOS)
In Germany, the company Hollmann International put up for sale the hypercar Bugatti Chiron Sport, collected in October 2019.
For sale Bugatti Chiron Sport 2019 is estimated at 3 million 515 thousand euros.
The price of 365 thousand euros than the cost of a new basic model of the Chiron Sport. The car mileage is 4000 km.
The company sells Chiron Hollmann International Sport with a matte anthracite carbon fiber body in a black shade. In the same monochromatic color the interior of hypercar and wheels.
Therefore, for the future buyer of the car open wide possibilities for personalization.
To equip the Bugatti Chiron Sport 2019 release is an 8.0-liter W16 engine that produces 1,500 horsepower and 1,600 Nm of peak torque.
Sports version of the hypercar different from the standard versions of the more rigid chassis, lightweight wheels, original exhaust with four round tailpipes and a more lightweight body.