A vaccine against the coronavirus, or sprinter to a marathon
May 25, 2020
Antoine Béland and
Alexis Riopel
May 25, 2020
- Health
The starting shot has been given on the 10 January, when chinese researchers and the australian have published online the genome of a mysterious virus popping up in Wuhan. The finish line is the beginning of the large-scale distribution of a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2. By then, all hope to see a team run that marathon at the speed of a sprinter. The Duty offers a visual overview of this historic race.
