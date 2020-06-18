A vehicle of the SQ catches fire on highway 40

A patrol vehicle of the Sûreté du Québec has taken fire to 13: 45 at km 263 in the area of Cap-Santé.

June 18, 2020 18h01

Celine Fabriès

The Sun

Two vehicles were engulfed in flames, Thursday, on highway 40.

The first, a patrol vehicle of the Sûreté du Québec has taken fire to 13: 45 at km 263 in the area of Cap-Santé.

A police officer of the regional county municipality of Portneuf was in operation radar, when the brushwood was kindled because of the intense heat. The fire spread to the car of the SQ and in the forest.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire. The police officer was not injured, but his car is a total loss.

A little later in the day, around 15: 15 a truck is ignited at 290 km in a westerly direction to the height of Fossemblault.

The road is closed to traffic in the westbound direction.

At around 15: 15 a truck is ignited at 290 km in a westerly direction to the height of Fossemblault.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

Le Soleil

