August 7, 2020 21h36
A vehicle plunged into the river Jacques-Cartier
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
A vehicle and the two occupants on board were found submerged in the river Jacques-Cartier, Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier, on Friday night.
The incident occurred at about 20: 20 so that, for a reason that remains unknown, a car-type pick-up is input into the watercourse in the vicinity of Montcalm street, to the east of highway 367.
According to the information of Valerie Beauchamp, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), two people were on board at the time the events occurred.
The car soon became engulfed in the whole in the waters of the river. Divers from the Sûreté du Québec have been requested on the scene.
The causes of the accident remain to be clarified. At the time of writing these lines, the operation was still ongoing in the area.
More details to come…