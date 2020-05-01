A version charitable of We are the champions-recorded by Queen
Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen.
May 1, 2020 10h56
LONDON — The legendary british group Queen, with Adam Lambert on vocals, recorded for charity, in support of the nursing staff mobilized in the world, a new version of her famous song We are the champions, available on Friday.
Renamed You are the champions in tribute to the caregivers, the title is accompanied by a video clip showing doctors and nurses who struggle against the novel coronavirus around the world.
The profits from this title will be donated to the Fund for response and solidarity with the COVID-19, put in place by the world health Organization (who), which provides gowns for medical, screening kits and training caregivers in first line against the pandemic.
“Just like our parents, our grandparents and our great-grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, these brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS,” said guitarist Brian May in a press release.
“As a father of a daughter in the first line, I am extremely aware of the vital work they do every day to save us and to save our company,” added drummer Roger Taylor, whose daughter is a doctor in London.
For this new version of the song, recorded in 1977 and has since become a hymn sung in particular in the stadiums of football, Brian May and Roger Taylor have each recorded at home, in London, while Adam Lambert, discovered through the American Idol in 2009, has since sung Los Angeles.
Since this televised singing competition, Adam Lambert has a habit of joining on stage the legends of rock – no lead singer since the death of Freddie Mercury in 1991.
The pandemic has forced Queen and Adam Lambert to postpone their tour of 27 dates in the United Kingdom and in Europe in 2021, and the group hopes that its fans will comfort with this song.