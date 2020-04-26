A village called Corona at the time of the COVID-19
The motel Corona was also able to take advantage of the massive return of the “snowbirds” at the beginning of the crisis, which made a stop in New Mexico.
April 25, 2020 15h23
Updated at 21h09
Share
A village called Corona at the time of the COVID-19
Damien Willis
The Associated Press
Share
CORONA, N. M. — last Wednesday, I went out to take the road. Leaving Las Cruces to Tularosa, I pursued my way to the north, contemplating the wormwood bushes of juniper, of rhus trilobata, of mexican poppy or portulaca with yellow flower – unless it is maybe of the mint pennyroyal – nestled in the valleys of the basin of Tularosa.
In this time of the new coronavirus, I was headed toward Corona, New Mexico, a small village of 163 souls in the county of Lincoln. I wanted to see how the community was doing with the impacts of the global pandemic of the COVID-19.
Up to now, the county of Lincoln has only one confirmed case of infection. Not surprisingly, the inhabitants of the region have seen tourists take pictures in front of the sign indicating the limits of the village and in front of the town hall.
“People have stopped in front of the offices of the village the other day, I was told mayor Sam Seely. I turned to someone and I said “we should get out by coughing to see how they will react”.”
The mayor Seely was elected in November and took office in January. He quickly found himself in front of the worst public health crisis since generations.
“I believe that until here, we managed the situation as well as elsewhere in the United States, believes the politician. I am always proud of the people of Corona, but… the world doesn’t always follow well the instructions of the governor and of the federal government, but the people are wise. We take all care about each other.”
Sam Seely argues that the separation physical is the norm in the village. It remains that some still have the difficulty of not tightening the clamp entering the post office where they meet with people they have known all their lives.
“Myself, I have to resist the temptation to shake hands, especially when I introduce myself to someone for the first time,” he admits.
From an economic point of view, the Corona appears to be fairly untouched, in the opinion of the mayor. He explains that many of the residents are pensioners or public sector employees.
“So, it’s not bad all the world, which continues to collect an income”, be reassured-there.
Moreover, business is booming at the Corona Motel thanks to the construction site of the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway (BNSF). The railway runs through the village and the project has been deemed an essential service.
Workers in Nevada and Utah have occupied all the rooms and even have to rent residences that are not occupied in the village.
The motel Corona was also able to take advantage of the massive return of the “snowbirds” at the beginning of the crisis, which made a stop in New Mexico.
The owners Rhonda and George Oord purchased the motel five years ago and have left the State of Washington to be approximately 2500 kilometers to the south. A few years later, a couple of friends joined them.
Eric and Nancy Anderson lived in Seattle, but after a few visits Oord in Corona, they have got tired of the taxes and traffic congestion to the north.
They first had the idea to open a restaurant adjacent to the motel, but the involvement required, and the lack of labor have been a result of the project.
After talking with the residents, they have understood that this is primarily a grocery store that they need. The village consisted of a store and he had to take the road to go to do her shopping elsewhere in the county.
The Anderson’s were announced on 18 march that the trade was going to open its doors on 2 April.
“But suddenly, it’s happened, told me Eric. We had a few vital goods that people need such as toilet paper and bleach. Then, it was finally opened on the 19th of march.”
“People have stopped in front of the offices of the village the other day, I was told mayor Sam Seely. I turned to someone and I said “we should get out by coughing to see how they will react”. ”
—
Sam Seely, mayor of Corona
The owner acknowledges that the opening was rather fantastic.
“This is not easy to get supplies. Today, we received an order and there may be half of what they were expecting. The other half was simply not available. On the other hand, the village people are very understanding,” said the contractor.
Corona has a grand total of four companies, and they are all deemed to be essential. In addition to the motel, the convenience store and the grocery store, we found a café. The latter seems to suffer a bit more from the crisis.
Nubia and Cristina Beltran has the El Corral Cafe for 15 years. The place is usually buzzing at meal times. Regulars gather to gossip for long hours in front of a coffee or to eat a enchilada.
Unfortunately, since the beginning of the pandemic, the turnover has dropped by 80 percent. The restaurant no longer serves tables and takes orders for take-out.
“It is very sad, said to me, Nubia behind his mask. But it is always open to the community. It tries very hard.”
In-store, Mini-Mart, owned by Monique Johnson for a decade, we do what we can to keep the shelves well-stocked. Just as in the new grocery store of Anderson, the supply became unpredictable.
When the school closed its doors, the traffic at the Mini-Mart jumped “as during the summer holidays,” described Ms. Johnson. However, the situation has drastically changed when the set point of confinement has been ordered in New Mexico.
“People come, but less often”, she said, indicating they had put measures in place to comply with the distance physical as well as limit the number of clients.
Is it that the village of Corona will be able to regain a semblance of normal life in time for its annual festival at the end of July ? Nobody knows. But one thing is for sure, regardless of whether the community has adapted well to the new coronavirus, the world is ripe for a return to the life before.