A virus escaped from a laboratory ? Implausible

May 17, 2020 4: 00
Catherine Crépeau
Agence Science-Presse
DETECTOR RUMORS / The american media and the president and Donald Trump have accused recently the laboratory of virology, Wuhan city, China, having left to “escape” to the new virus, which occupies all minds, and thus be at the origin of the global pandemic. The Detector of rumors tie-break what we know… what is the rumor.
The origin of the two rumors
It must be remembered that there are two rumors. The first argues that the virus is a biological weapon created voluntarily in a chinese laboratory. This rumor does not hold water, considering the genetics of the virus, which looks very much like a natural virus of fruit bats, and bears no trace of markers associated with the tools of genetic manipulation. Another rumor maintains that the virus would have been studied in the laboratory, and would have escaped.
This latest rumor dates back to the publication of an article on the 15th of February, on the platform ResearchGate, a social network that allows exchanges between scientists. Two chinese scholars argued that the new coronavirus would have escaped from one of the two laboratories of virology, Wuhan. The authors have withdrawn their paper, considered to be ” speculative “, after it was widely criticised by other researchers, but the theory continues to circulate. The investigative journalist in american Joshua Philipp defends it with force in his documentary Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus. This documentary, produced by the newspaper the Epoch Times (a media group’s religious anti-communist chinese Falun Gong), has been widely criticized for its errors of facts.
Fox News and the Washington Post have more recently revived the rumor. Citing anonymous sources, Fox News argued on 15 April that an employee contaminated the institute would unintentionally disclosed the virus in the city. A columnist of the Washington Post argued for its part that the United States embassy in Beijing had been alerted by 2018 the u.s. authorities on security measures apparently insufficient in this laboratory, which was studying the coronavirus from bats. However, nothing indicates that the laboratory has not corrected these deficiencies since.
For its part, the american president Donald Trump was accused has been weeks since the China have been slow to alert the world to the dangerousness of the virus. He has contributed in April to spread the rumour of a creation in the laboratory.
Those who no longer believe in it
Today, the american administration itself no longer believes to be a virus created in a laboratory. The intelligence services have agreed, on 30 April, that the virus of the COVID-19 had not been created by the human, or genetically modified, while declaring that they were continuing with their investigation on its origin. The White House and secretary of State Mike Pompeo, however, continued to argue that it could be a virus that would have escaped from a laboratory, leaving even hear a leak intentional.
The theory is that the leak is disputed by many scientists. In a letter to the editor published march 17 in Nature Medicine, five experts in immunology and microbiology (three Americans, one British and one Australian) deemed implausible a ” any scenario in the laboratory.” An assessment also made by a dozen scientists interviewed by us radio NPR, studying the genomes of virus and the laboratory accidents. According to them, an accidental release would require a “remarkable series of coincidences” and discrepancies compared to the experimental protocols established. For example, the laboratory’s researchers are working on virus “disabled” inside of hoods biosécurisées.
Professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University and author of the podcast This Week in Virology, Vincent Racaniello, contends for its part that if the virus escaped from a laboratory, researchers or technicians would be sick. Even Anthony Fauci, director of the national Institute of infectious diseases, that it has often been seen in recent weeks, together with the president Trump, intervened in an interview to the National Geographic , may 4, to say that the evidence of the natural character of the virus is strong.
In sum, even if it is impossible to “prove” that a virus has escaped from a laboratory, there is no reason to support that this happened. And the assertion is improbable to the extent that the laboratory of Wuhan in question, despite the shortcomings noted during inspections in 2018, is with the highest level of biosecurity (P4) laid down by international standards.