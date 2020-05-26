A virus that slows down business projects

May 26, 2020

Determine the date of opening of the future trade is the biggest challenge faced by Alysson Gince and his business partner Cedric Fortin, co-founder of Tanuki, Games and E-sports.

May 25, 2020 18: 10

Marie-Eve Martel

The Voice of the East

For an entrepreneur who wishes to start a business, forecasting is the key. More a business plan is prepared for every eventuality, the more it will be solid. However, a pandemic is rarely part of the elements pondérables. For those who were on the point of opening their trade or who just do it, everything is a matter of adaptation.

The pandemic is not likely to prejudice not the opening of Tanuki, Games and E-Sports, but it will retard it certainly mentions Alysson Gince, who was stroking the project to open a salon of video games in Granby for a long time. A place where gamers, whether they are beginners or experienced, could socialize while trying out new games or be perfected on the other, across platforms.

“Our initial goal was to open at the end of August, at the same time that the college takes the course, explains the young entrepreneur. With the pandemic, it is pushed between the end of September and the end of January. We have already found our local, but we can’t sign our lease as we don’t know when it will open precisely.”

Determine the date of opening of the future trade is the greatest challenge facing Miss Gince and his business partner, Cédric Fortin, in the circumstances. “We’re waiting to see if we will see a second wave, and we’re going to rely on restaurants. When they were able to accommodate guests for a good and long meal, we are going to have an idea of what we can expect. When this is enabled and the logic of doing that, we will open,” says the entrepreneur.

Of sanitary measures to ensure the good maintenance of the equipment, particularly video game consoles, were already planned. “We will sell food and refreshments on-site,” says Ms. Gince. If someone eats pop corn while playing, it is sure that we will clean up the controller because we don’t want that he leaves it greasy.”

The pandemic brings, however, the entrepreneur to build on these measures and putting others in place. “It will probably be necessary to clean and disinfect the sticks between each player, especially if they try more than one console. It will also need to see the seats to ensure that players are not too close to each other. At the same time, one cannot imagine to put plexiglass between every place on a single couch, shows Miss Gince. One thinks of the alternatives. You could have chairs or bean bags instead, which would allow to space out the players.”

The jewelry designer Sabrina Cusson had opened Opal, her workshop-boutique in the centre of the town of Sutton, at the end of February. More or less two weeks after the grand opening, the shopping has had to temporarily close its doors due to the pandemic, but was able to reopen on may 4 after the provincial government has given its green light to the resumption of the activities of businesses considered non-core.

FROM FACEBOOK

However, Mrs. Gince is confident to be able to open the doors of her business in the medium term. “An entrepreneur must be able to adapt and face different challenges. In our case, the first is the pandemic!”

It is, however, a happy after-the-fact, not to have opened the doors of his living room last winter. “It would have cut the grass under the foot,” she believes.

Until an official date is decided, the two partners are working, however, unabated in view of the large opening. “We are working to solidify our business plan and we will build a community of players around our project. When we can launch, we will already have a solid base,” she said.

Besides, a tournament friendly online the game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is planned on the evening of 3 June, in collaboration with the Youth Ambassadors of Granby.

Reputation delayed

The situation is not dramatic for those who were just beginning to open the doors of their trade, but business is going in slow motion.

Despite this, the Suttonnaise took advantage of this lull to create in the comfort of her studio, where she could take refuge without danger when she felt the need to get out of her home. “It has done me a world of good!” she said.

His plans were turned upside down, recognizes the main interested. “The crisis has delayed the reputation of my trade. Currently, people don’t know that I’m here, I’m open. It is very quiet, especially because the tourists can’t come,” said dr. Cusson, on the whole optimistic in the circumstances.

Le Soleil

