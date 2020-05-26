A virus that slows down business projects
Determine the date of opening of the future trade is the biggest challenge faced by Alysson Gince and his business partner Cedric Fortin, co-founder of Tanuki, Games and E-sports.
Share
May 25, 2020 18: 10
Share
A virus that slows down business projects
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
For an entrepreneur who wishes to start a business, forecasting is the key. More a business plan is prepared for every eventuality, the more it will be solid. However, a pandemic is rarely part of the elements pondérables. For those who were on the point of opening their trade or who just do it, everything is a matter of adaptation.
The pandemic is not likely to prejudice not the opening of Tanuki, Games and E-Sports, but it will retard it certainly mentions Alysson Gince, who was stroking the project to open a salon of video games in Granby for a long time. A place where gamers, whether they are beginners or experienced, could socialize while trying out new games or be perfected on the other, across platforms.
“Our initial goal was to open at the end of August, at the same time that the college takes the course, explains the young entrepreneur. With the pandemic, it is pushed between the end of September and the end of January. We have already found our local, but we can’t sign our lease as we don’t know when it will open precisely.”
Determine the date of opening of the future trade is the greatest challenge facing Miss Gince and his business partner, Cédric Fortin, in the circumstances. “We’re waiting to see if we will see a second wave, and we’re going to rely on restaurants. When they were able to accommodate guests for a good and long meal, we are going to have an idea of what we can expect. When this is enabled and the logic of doing that, we will open,” says the entrepreneur.
Of sanitary measures to ensure the good maintenance of the equipment, particularly video game consoles, were already planned. “We will sell food and refreshments on-site,” says Ms. Gince. If someone eats pop corn while playing, it is sure that we will clean up the controller because we don’t want that he leaves it greasy.”
The pandemic brings, however, the entrepreneur to build on these measures and putting others in place. “It will probably be necessary to clean and disinfect the sticks between each player, especially if they try more than one console. It will also need to see the seats to ensure that players are not too close to each other. At the same time, one cannot imagine to put plexiglass between every place on a single couch, shows Miss Gince. One thinks of the alternatives. You could have chairs or bean bags instead, which would allow to space out the players.”