June 18, 2020
June 18, 2020 19: 13
A woman dies and a child is injured in a spinout in the Beauce region
The canadian Press
A woman driver died and a child was injured after going off the road in a curve to Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Thursday afternoon.
During the drama, which happened a little before 13: 30 on highway 276, the victim was ejected from his car.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) don’t know the cause of the lurch, but, according to the spokesman of the police, Anik Lamirande, the accident occurred in a curve “very curvy”.
According to the SQ, the child is “very young”, who was in the car, suffered minor injuries.
An investigation is underway to shed light on the circumstances of this accident.