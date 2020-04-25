A woman is refused a screening test is necessary to keep her child
A patient care attendant laments having to fight against his employer, the CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal (NÎM), who refuses to give her a test screening of the COVID-19, while the emergency child care required to continue to accommodate her child.
“I can’t believe that my employer does not want to take responsibility. I am struggling to work, ” says Aline (fictitious name), who works at CHSLD Cartierville. The beneficiaries attendant asked that her identity be kills, for fear of reprisals.
The woman found herself at the heart of an imbroglio after having learned a week ago that patients in his support were declared positive at the COVID-19.
“I have informed the service of custody of my son, because we were asked to be transparent. The director told me that she could accommodate my child as soon as I receive my test result “, she explains.
His colleague, with whom she continued to care for other seniors, has suffered a malaise for a few days later, during his shift, and had to be transported by ambulance. Aline has learned the next day that his sister has also contracted the virus.
The attendant was far from suspecting that she was about to engage in a true journey of fighting to be able to stay at the front. “The prime minister Legault said on tv that the workers will all be tested, but the reality on the ground is quite different. It was already under-staffed, I wanted to continue working, but it refuses to test me for that I can do to keep my son, it’s quite contradictory, ” says Aline.
Without the presence of symptoms among the personnel of health, the CIUSSS NÎM confirms that it does not conduct the screening. “According to the established protocols, and which meet the standards of the INSPQ, these employees are not tested […] To the employee that meets the measures of prevention and control of infections in place, the fact of working with a patron or a colleague infected is not a reason for screening,” said the spokeswoman, Emily Jacob.
The public body also points out that its employees have access to the necessary protective equipment when they come into contact with patients. “I have been in contact with some patients a few days before their transfer to the red zone. It is limited to two masks per day, and a pair of glasses. My colleague had the same equipment as me and she has tested positive, ” explained Aline, who has learned that one of the patients whom she had died. “The last time I saw, I capped, I made a small braid,” she recalls.
Seven cases of COVID-19 have been identified in CHSLD Cartierville, according to the latest update dating back to April 21 last.
Excluded from the child care service
According to the good practice guide of the ministry of Health, care services and emergency have to refuse the children, especially if one of his parents has had close contact with cases of COVID-19 during the period of isolation.
“I don’t cacherais not that the application of the guidelines is variable geometry,” says Geneviève Bélisle, executive director of the Association québécoise des CPE.
It is only in this moment, not all the CPES in Quebec, who count on the support of the public Health, ” says Ms. Bélisle.
“I don’t think this is a question of ill will, but there should be a uniform approach to all CPES. At this time, each branch portion according to his risk tolerance, a bit to the case-by-case basis, and it gives rise to situations very heartbreaking, ” agrees Ms. Bélisle.
During his last conversation with his employer, Aline would have made answer that, if it wished to pass the test, then it should refer to the public Health.
However, two weeks ago, François Legault, announced at a press conference that all employees of NURSING homes would be screened.
On 16 April, the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, said that ” the priority was given to the staff of CHSLD where there are outbreaks and where there are a number of cases “.
A directive that leaves room for situations inconsistent, as the one that saw Aline, regrets Benoit Taillefer, vice-president health and safety of the trade Union of workers of the CIUSSS-NÎM.
“At this time, there is a lot of inconsistency in the treatment of staff from one institution to the other. Is it that it is due to lack of test ? Perhaps, but it is deplorable that people will say to someone who wants to work to cope with his problems, ” says Mr. Taillefer.
Aline has finally decided to place it in quarantine ” involuntary “, in the absence of agreement with the employer. “It’s a little discouraging, but I think I take the right decision. I saw my schedule and I was going to still have me to take care of patients in two different units, while it refuses to test me and Mrs McCann said that he should stop the back-and-forth “, she noted.