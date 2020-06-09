A woman killed by her dog in Nova Scotia
Members of the staff of the office of the coroner were placed on a stretcher the body of a woman killed by her dog in Chaswood, Nova Scotia.
The canadian Press
MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT, ns. – A woman killed by a dog in a rural community in the north-east of Halifax, on Tuesday, was owner of the animal, according to a local politician.
Councillor Steve Ken has learned from residents that the woman was walking her dog in the rural community of Chaswood, in the valley of Musquodoboit, in Nova Scotia, when the animal turned against it. The woman had recently moved into the region, ” said Ken.
The royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) says that the dog, described as a pitbull, was killed by the result, but it is not yet known how. “The pitbull has been found (…) and he died”, merely indicated the caporale Lisa Croteau, who confirmed the deadly attack earlier in the day. “The circumstances surrounding the initial call and the death of the dog, are the subject of an investigation.”
Police had asked earlier on Tuesday morning to residents to stay indoors while officers were looking for the dog, who was on the loose and described as dangerous.
The valley of Musquodoboit is mostly known for agriculture and forestry. “Everybody knows everybody here,” said the councillor. “A community that is quiet and pleasant. It is a situation so tragic and unusual.”
Ken reminds us that this drama adds to the grief that many people feel in the region after a series of tragedies that have hit Nova Scotia in the past few weeks, including the killing spree that left 22 dead on 18 and 19 April.
