A woman who disappeared two years ago was found floating in the sea alive
The striking case hides a brutal history of gender-based violence.
A woman was rescued after being missing for two years in Colombia. It was found alive floating in the sea two kilometers off the coast of Puerto Colombia, in the Atlantic Ocean. The case hides a brutal history of gender violence.
The woman, identified as Angélica Gaitán , 46, was found by fishermen on Saturday 26, weakened and hypothermic. He was adrift for hours and did not know where he was, according to RCN Radio.
The images of the rescue quickly went viral on the networks . The video shows the woman floating in the water and a fisherman throwing a lifebelt on her. He drags her onto the boat and lifts her onto the boat, where he gives her water while the woman breaks down in tears.
In another video, she is seen as they take her down between two on the beach and place her on a chair , while asking for help. Then, among several young people they pick her up and put her in a car, to take her to a medical center.
Her family said she was missing two years ago. In a dialogue with RCN Radio, the woman explained that she escaped the physical and psychological abuse she received from her partner . He also said that he had gone into the sea in a suicide attempt in the middle of a nervous breakdown.
Two years ago, after a brutal assault, he decided to leave his home. “ I had a toxic relationship for 20 years , I was violated by my ex-partner. In September 2018 he broke my face and tried to kill me. Thank God I managed to escape ”.
So she roamed the streets for almost six months until she got help from the Women's Office, which sent her home. Desperate, she decided to “jump into the sea” to “end this nightmare.” “I had no help from anything, not even from my family, because this man kept me away from my social circle, that's why I didn't want to continue living,” he said.
Now, she is recovering in a hospital, where she is given psychological assistance and thanked the fishermen who saved her. “I was born again, thank God. If I had had an opportunity or a help I would not make that decision. Now I am very grateful that God gave me a new opportunity to move forward, ”Gaitán said.