A year before the Tokyo Games

All lit up, the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, which must take place in the water sports of the olympic Games in 2021, reiterates that the holding of those has been pushed back a year because of the COVID-19, and that the celebrations are likely to be much less pleasing than what are accustomed to spectators, if they have place.
July 24, 2020 21h11
Stephen Wade
Associated Press
TOKYO — The Tokyo olympic Games will be held in exactly one year — yet. But very few people are packaged.
Tokyo had underlined the event a year ago. It was before the pandemic of COVID-19 does not cause the postponement of the games and pushes the opening ceremony on 23 July 2021. The fireworks erupted over the bay of Tokyo, and local stars had unveiled the medals during a spectacular show.
There was none of that this time.
The organizing committee has presented a show behind closed doors for 15 minutes on Thursday inside the new national stadium; they have released a video to promote the opening ceremony of the next year. They have also pointed to the presence of the olympic flame, which arrived in Japan in march, but which has been hidden to the public since that time.
The event, rather modest, was held on the occasion of a rainy day – recalling a little the gloom.
A survey conducted a few days ago by the japanese news agency Kyodo has validated the results of the recent polls : the Japanese are not certain that the official journal should take place, and these are always uncertain elsewhere. The survey found that 23.9% of those surveyed were for holding the JO, and 36.4 % preferred to see a reporter again, and 33.7 % wanted outright the see cancel.
The organizing committee and the international olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled out the possibility of another postponement. The Tokyo Games will be cancelled if they cannot take place in 2021.
“I don’t believe that people are feverish at the idea of emphasizing the counting of a year [before the start of the olympics],” said Yoshiro Mori, the chairman of the organizing committee, last week.
The organizing committee and the IOC are working to review every aspect of the olympic games of Tokyo in order to reduce the costs associated with its one-year deferral. However, only one element is untouchable : 11 000 olympic athletes and 4400 paralympic athletes will participate in the competitions, which will take place in the same places and in the same time slots as originally intended.
This decision means that the rights holders of television broadcasting — the heart and soul of the IOC — will not be affected by this in-depth analysis. The IOC collects $ 5.7 billion over the course of the olympic cycle of four years, and 73 % of this amount comes from the television broadcast rights. Another 18 % is drawn from the main sponsors.
Rights tv lost
Billions of dollars in television broadcast rights will be lost if the olympics do not take place next year, leading to significant financial losses for the IOC. Therefore, it is imperative to present the olympics on television and on other platforms, and to ensure the safety of athletes when they are not on a competition site. The american network NBC, the main source of the IOC’s revenue, pays an average of $ 1.2 billion for each edition of the olympic Games.
The winter olympic Games, Beijing 2022 will take place only six months after those of Tokyo. A cancellation would have implications for Beijing, not to mention the issues relating to human rights in Hong Kong and about the treatment of Uighurs. Beijing has obtained the presentation of the winter olympics in 2015.
As in Tokyo, many questions remain unanswered.
The spectators will attend the competitions? If this is the case, this will be spectators from the four corners of the world, or only the Japanese? Athletes will be placed in quarantine upon their arrival? A vaccine against the COVID-19 will it be available? How the athletes could they be moving in the impressive athletes ‘ Village, while respecting the standards of social distancing? What will it take for the referees, the coaches, and the thousands of workers who work behind the scenes? Tokyo planned to use at least 80 000 volunteers for the duration of the games.
Anyway, some researchers are skeptical. Others are more optimistic.
Kentaro Iwata, an infectiologist japanese, said : “To be honest with you, I do not believe that the olympic Games will take place next year”.
For his part, Dr. Ali Khan, an epidemiologist and dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska, believes that OJ can become a reality. Japan has recorded about 1,000 deaths associated with the COVID-19. Tokyo has been spared by the pandemic, even if the municipal government said Thursday that 300 new cases had been registered for the first time. The previous record was 293, and it had been established last week.
Japan has also closed its borders to 129 countries.
“First of all, Japan must strengthen its measures to counter the spread and not to declare new cases, such as in New Zealand, has referred to Khan. Then, they [the Japanese] will have to develop new management protocols to contain the spread and allow the athletes, support staff, the media, service providers and spectators to circulate. It is expected that the participants and other visitors must adhere to a quarantine before arriving in Tokyo, and they are then subject to regular testing.”