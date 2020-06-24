A young rider, 18-year-old found dead in Saint-Nicolas
June 24, 2020 10h37
Updated at 11h02
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
A bandwidth has made the discovery of a body and the debris from his motorcycle shortly after midnight, on the way to industry in the sector of Saint-Nicolas in Levis. The death of a young man of 18 years was found to the arrival of the emergency services, early Wednesday morning.
We do not know the exact time of the accident, investigators of the Sûreté du Québec have been sent to a re-enactment of the scene, the investigation continues.
The victim was a native of Saint-Raymond-de-Portneuf.
According to the spokesperson of the police Department of the City of Lévis (SPVL), Maxime Pelletier, the speed mixed with a poor knowledge of the making of the road could be the cause of the accident, according to a hypothesis. The force of the impact reflects the speed of the vehicle at the time of the accident.
The way industrial is a straight road that ends in a cul-de-sac. The young driver would have finished his race in the wall of the viaduct.
“We have requested the assistance of Info-Social to send it to one commenter on the spot, the lady who made the discovery of the man was taken in charge”, adds Maxime Pelletier.