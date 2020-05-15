A young woman in her twenties dies of the COVID-19

May 14, 2020 15h44

Ariane Lacoursière

The Press

A young female patient at the age of twenty years has died of the COVID-19 Wednesday at the Centre hospitalier de l’université de Montréal (CHUM). The young woman, who exhibited risk factors, becomes the youngest victim of the pandemic in Quebec.

The mother of this patient the licensed practical nurse to the emergency department of the hôpital Notre-Dame, is also contaminated and is currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the facility.

“This story is very sad. It is abominable that it comes to situations like this, ” says Françoise Ramel, acting chair of the trade Union of professional health care CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal.

Le Soleil

