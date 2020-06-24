ABC a national Festival in the rules
The guidelines issued by the government shall be adhered to on the occasion of the national day celebrations.
Share
June 23, 2020 14h23
Updated at 15h17
Share
ABC a national Festival in the rules
Karine Blanchard
The Voice of the East
As this is national Holiday or not, the guidelines issued by the government in terms of gatherings during the COVID-19 are the same. Before you invite parents and friends to celebrate with you, make sure that you will be able to follow the instructions.
The gatherings, in private, in a residence are permitted, provided that a maximum of 10 people from three different households are of the feast. It is therefore better to draw up a guest list to avoid your house hosts more people than is allowed. A distance of two metres must be respected, otherwise public Health recommends that you review the decline in the number of people present. Wearing a mask or covers the face-is recommended if the distance physics can not be respected.
If your property has two bathrooms, you should book them for your guests. The washing or disinfection of hands is strongly suggested when your guests arrive at the house. It will also require you to refrain from handshakes and hugs!
The cleaning of the surfaces that will be affected by your guests, such as counters, handles, and switches, for example, should be done regularly.
Side meal, this is not the time to opt for a buffet or self-service. Only one person should be responsible for serving meals to the guests. It is also necessary to avoid sharing sauce, condiments, or tea to vegetables, for example. The side lenses, make it fun, and identify the name of each of your guests to avoid drinking in your neighbour’s table!
As for public gatherings, outside, up to a maximum of 50 persons is allowed.