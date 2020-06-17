Aboriginal people sceptical of the consultation Legault on racism
Photo: Catherine Hours, Agence France-Presse
“Nunavik is ready for the regional police force Kativik be directed by a person inuit calendar. The Nunavik is in need of protection services of the youth, who reflect the values, the culture and the language of the Inuit, and a system of justice that is established in the North, and allows Inuit to fully exercise their human rights,” argues Charlie Watts, the president of the Makivik Corporation.
The Makivik Corporation believes that the action group against racism set up by the prime minister François Legault is ” lame “, because there is no representative of the inuit communities only found there. The Company, legal representative of the Inuit of Quebec, nevertheless intends to “closely monitor” the action group set up by Quebec.
“We want to work with you to get to the heart of the problems of the police services and the justice system in Nunavik,” said the Company’s president, Charlie Watt, in a press release issued Wednesday.
The document he passed on to the media contains a list of shares that the Corporation Makivik asked Quebec to ask. It calls in particular for a reform of the ” justice system and police services in Nunavik, [which are] a catastrophe ticking of modern times “.
“Demonstrations have been taking place in the four corners of the world to speak out against the systemic racism within justice systems, racism is still rampant and still in Nunavik, and that I find sickening,” writes Charlie Watt.
It lists the surveys and reports that have reported, over the years, the shortcomings of the justice system and police services in Nunavik, among others. “The services of youth protection have been put in place to protect the inuit child, but, instead, they destroy families and violate the rights of children and parents. The government of Quebec simply cross the arms and let it be “, he laments.
“Nunavik is ready for the CPRK [police régional Kativik] to be led by a person inuit calendar. The Nunavik is in need of protection services of the youth, who reflect the values, the culture and the language of the Inuit, and a system of justice that is established in the North, and allows Inuit to fully exercise their rights ” advocates there.
In parallel, earlier this week, the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador has called “unnecessary” consultation on racism, launched by François Legault.
“The AFNQL suggested that the prime minister Legault to quickly provide First Nations with the concrete measures it intends to take in response to truth and reconciliation Commission, the national Survey of women and girls missing and murdered aboriginal and the Commission Come,” wrote the chief Ghislain Picard.
“Once the government Legault has finally done his homework, the AFNQL will be willing to sit down with his emissaries, and to consider what concrete measures could be taken quickly to combat the unacceptable scourge that is the systemic discrimination against First Nations,” he added.