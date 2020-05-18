Abortion buy pills on the Internet, the reality of containment us
Share
May 16, 2020 21h33
Share
Abortion buy pills on the Internet, the reality of containment us
Lucie Aubourg
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON —”They arrived in a small paper envelope, kraft. There were only five pills. No instructions”. Although this is illegal in the United States, Sally* decided to buy it-even on the Internet its drugs for an abortion. A choice often stressful, which may be the subject of a criminal prosecution, but that many more women are having to make in the time of a pandemic.
“A week after I discovered that I was pregnant, the Texas has banned abortions” because of the coronavirus, ” said Sally from her home in Dallas. For several weeks, they have been considered elective procedures, and thus suspended.
In full separation, this milf does not see other choice than ordering abortion pills on the Internet. The first two sites are out of stock. After long days of waiting, and a payment of $ 250 to a third one, she finally gets the tablets.
It is 10 weeks since the end of her last menstrual period, which is the limit for prescribing in the United States (9 in France). “I was terrified”, she says.
It is also on the Internet, she learned how to do a voluntary interruption of pregnancy (ABORTION) drug. It ingests a first tablet (mifepristone, which blocks the development of the pregnancy), and then the other four the next day (misoprostol, which triggers the abort). And pain relievers.
After a night of cramps “very painful” and a quantity of blood which”impresses”, everything happens as expected, and she returns to work the next day, “relieved”. In spite of everything, she is adamant: “I would have preferred to be followed medically, it is clear.”
What website is best? The pills arrive quickly? As Sally, dozens of women share every day tips and experiences on the page “abortion” forum Reddit, very popular in the United States.
+150%
The right to abortion in the United States is protected by a decision of the supreme Court. But it is already, in normal times, attacked by some u.s. States conservatives. And many have taken advantage of the pandemic to further restrict access to the name of the priority given to the COVID-19.
The barriers added by the virus are multiple: fear of infection in a nursing home; unable to leave his place of confinement, to not arouse the suspicion of parents, or financial problems caused by a loss of employment.
To help the women to choose their own abortion pills on the Internet, a platform, “Plan C”, lists eight sites for sale and rank them according to the prices and speed of shipment. The products they sell have been tested and verified reliable in 2018 in the framework of a study.
Contacted by the‘AFP, one of them confirmed an increase in sales in the United States in particular”, of the order of “150% between April and march”. The visits of the platform “Plan C” have doubled on one month, at the end of April.
According to its co-founder, Elisa Wells, if any 900 000 abortions are performed each year in the United States (40% drug), “at least 10,000” are made outside the framework of medical, via pills bought on the Internet or in Mexico.
What are the risks?
Abortions using mifepristone and misoprostol are safe, hammer experts. Complications requiring visit are rare. “By 2020, the United States, the real concern to practice self-abortion is not medical, but legal,” explains Jill E. Adams, president of the association If/When/How, which puts in relation the women seeking an abortion only with lawyers.
Between mid-march and the end of march, the dedicated telephone line for the association has registered two times more calls.
Five States criminalize abortions yourself. But women are not more protected elsewhere: some prosecutors “hijack” other laws to condemn them (female feticide, child abuse, illegal practice of medicine, failure to report a death, etc.). Some have been in prison.