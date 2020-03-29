About such can only dream of: the network was speechless, seeing the rarest supercars in the dumps (video)
In the UAE, it was discovered a cemetery of abandoned luxury cars.
Supercars found near Dubai. The video was posted on Mo Vlogs. It is possible to see the most legendary models of vehicles.
Of the most elite in the dump were present Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 – supercar-wheel drive Italian sports premium brand Lamborghini. Presented at the Geneva motor show in March 2011.
Also there was discovered 812 Ferrari Superfast – car Italian sports car manufacturer Ferrari, first shown at the Geneva motor show in 2017 and sold by 2017. It is the successor to the Ferrari F12berlinetta.
Also there are Audi R8, Rolls-Royce and even Ferrari Superfast new 812. There is a vintage car like the Ford Mustang 1969 is, well, different Mercedes-AMG there is a great variety.
“Rich kid who has never worked properly in his life and his parents sent to the best places, schools, etc. etc. We call them the spoiled children in England”; “These people don’t know anything about cars”; “I want to repair the machine, but know nothing about how much it costs,” say they.