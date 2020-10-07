According to official data, the basic food basket for a family with two children is $ 45,477. A married person pays earnings starting at $ 73,102.

The data of the increase that the basic basket had so far this year has an unexpected edge: the money that a family with two children needs to live is rapidly approaching the non-taxable minimum of Earnings for a married person with two children.

According to a note published in Clarín , in August the basic basket reached $ 45,477, while the non-taxable minimum was $ 73,102, so that the basic basket represented 62.2% of the non-taxable kitten.

Just a few years ago, the ratio was 40%. If this is respected today, the non-taxable minimum should be around $ 113 thousand. The direct consequence of this lag is that Earnings from lower real income begins to be taxed.

This situation is not new. As the tax expert Daniel Lejman recalls, in “2016, as a result of the postponement in the increase of the non-taxable minimums and the lag that they dragged in relation to inflation, the non-taxable minimum was exactly equivalent to the cost of the basic family basket . In 2017 With the update of the non-taxable minimums, well above inflation, it was possible to double the amount of the basic family basket “.

“From then on, the non-taxable minimums once again lost the race against inflation , reaching August 2020 with a basic family basket that only covers 62% of the non-taxable minimum amount,” he recalled.

To Litvin, “the solution to this problem is to change the refresh rate by Price Index Consumer (IPC) and adjust deductions semiannually. In follow current criteria, the state is charging the tax on profits without properly measure the economic capacity of taxpayers “.

