Jennifer Lopez is going through one of the worst moments after the loss of her colleague and friend Frank Mendez

Absolute sadness: the mourning that caught Jennifer López

ADVERTISEMENT

Archive

Jennifer López is going through a mourning for the loss of her partner Fran Méndez , together they were in the production of the movie “Selena”, where they shared pleasant moments during the filming of the film.

It should be noted that Selena Quintanilla is considered one of the fundamental pillars of modern music. Despite having passed away today 25 years ago, he is still an inspiration for singers today. For this reason, a film production was made in honor of the great singer, which was starred by the incredible actress and singer Jennifer López.

It was about The physical farewell of the also actor Frank Méndez who died on Sunday, October 4, it should be noted that the world of cinema is in mourning because Frank was considered one of the best acting teachers in Los Angeles who shared a recording set with Jennifer Lopez repeatedly.

Unfortunately this year the professor had declared bankruptcy because in the last decade he had invested his earnings well, therefore a collection is being started to cover the funeral expenses of Fran Méndez.

Although her students started a campaign via Instagram to see if the actress and singer Jennifer López could contribute with the funeral expenses. Motivated that they were supposedly good friends a few years ago.