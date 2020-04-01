Academy of medical Sciences recommends to the Cabinet to treat coronavirus alcoholic tincture of the two herbs
The President of the Academy of medical Sciences Vitaly Tsymbalyuk asks to enter the for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 physicians and patients alcohol tincture “Proteflazid”.
As the Censor.NO, it is reported LIGA.net
In edition there is a letter to Prime Minister Shmyhalou, in which the President of the Academy of medical Sciences proposes to treat COVID-19 tincture of the two herbs on alcohol.
In a letter to the President of the Academy Vitaly Tsimbalyuk on the name of the Prime Minister Denis Smagala. It States that a domestic manufacturer of NPK “Ekofarm” “produces an antiviral medication of direct action on DNA and RNA containing viruses”
The letter is dated 23 March 2020, when Ukraine already there were 73 officially-confirmed cases COVID-19 and three deaths.
The arguments of the President of the Academy of medical Sciences
“The drug is registered in Ukraine under the trade name” Proteflazid “(for children use dosage form under the trade name” Flower “) and the Ministry of health recommended in 2001 for the prevention of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections”, – said in the letter.
Tsymbalyuk writes that on 20 March 2019 – that is, the year before he had read the report, co-executor of which is the Institute of epidemiology and infectious diseases. Hromashevsky of the Academy of medical Sciences of Ukraine.
In it, according to Tsimbalyuk, said that “the report’s findings were obtained using computer simulations and studies on cell cultures indicate the possible effectiveness of the preparation “Proteflazid” for the treatment of coronavirus infection COVID-2019″.
Based on these findings, the President of the Academy of medical Sciences proposes to immediately use this drug for the prevention and prevention of complications doctors, the treatment of those who have detected a suspected coronavirus, and indeed all patients who are in the hospital.
But there are many “but”
Biophysicist, doctor of physical and mathematical Sciences, leading researcher of Institute of physics of NAS of Ukraine Semyon Esilevsky says that this drug has no proven effectiveness. Simply put, this is “fuflomitsin”, he explains. We are talking about an alcohol tincture of the two herbs: grass Calamagrostis ground 500 g / 1000 ml and the grass pike soddy 500 g / 1000 ml.
“In the world there is no antiviral drug in the form of herbal tinctures with proven efficacy. “Proteflazid” does not help against a virus,” says Uzilevsky. The retail price for a bottle of “Proteflazid” 300-350 UAH.
In December 2017, famous Iconoclast medical myths MedGoblin (so called himself the candidate of medical Sciences, anesthesiologist practitioner Andrew Semyankiv) explain why this drug has no proven efficacy and what’s wrong with his research. Then again disproved information on use of the drug in 2018.
Again had to refute in 2020, when the “Proteflazid” began to advertise in the prevention from COVID-19.
Semyankiv explained: “Proteflazid” 96% composed of alcohol. This alcohol was dissolved two herbs – pickerel and Calamagrostis. The drug is marketed for twenty years. Over the decades this drug promised to help not only in the treatment of coronavirus, but also herpes, hepatitis, fungus, SARS and even HIV.”
When the Deputy Director of the company “Ekofarm” Alexander Grinevich under his message about the drug and its effect on the coronavirus asked whether this scientific publication, he said, “will come.”
The arguments of the manufacturer
In comments LIGA.net Hrynevych said: “We do not claim, and say that he can be active when COVID-19”.
He says that the active ingredient tried it first on a computer model, which made the Chinese. And then on the cultures of cells and coronaviruses (but not COVID-19) is checked and saw that the active ingredient “Proteflazid” blocks the replication of the virus.
But it is not evidence-based method, says doctor Semyankiv: “No doubly blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical studies have proved the effectiveness of this drug for other diseases, no.”
“It is possible that our drug will block. No one claims. We say predposylki that can be. We have no specific data. But if we wait another year, die another 100,000 people. Know what you are talking about? Therefore, we propose to use. the effect – save the people,” – said Grinevich. He continues to advertise the drug and deliver it in medical institution as an antiviral.
And says that we are not talking about money, and the President of the pharmaceutical company is willing to provide free drug.
LIGA.net tried to contact the President of the Academy of medical Sciences for review, but it drops calls.
At a press conference Vitaly Tsymbalyuk said that the drug is effective, based on his study wrote 9 doctoral and 38 master’s theses. Also twice stressed that “the drug is harmless.”
“How it will be effective for coronavirus? View. 15 drops per day as a preventive measure for everyone. Available, to buy it”, – said the President of the Academy of medical Sciences. And added that this drug is to recommend the inclusion in treatment protocols.