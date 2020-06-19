Accelerated training attendant to the beneficiaries: “I feel taken advantage of”
The Bromontoise Julie Beaulieu says it is “shocked” by the disparity of working conditions and the salary offered to aspiring orderlies, of which it formed part.
June 18, 2020 22h36
Jean-François Guillet
The Voice of the East
Julie Béliveau based a lot of hope going through the selection process for the accelerated training of the attendant to the beneficiaries. However, the Bromontoise says it is bitter, because rather than a full-time job$ 49,000 per year, he was offered a part-time position, with a salary well below what promises the government Legault.
Julie Béliveau has been working in administration for years. She has held this type of position in a ltc facility. The pay and conditions announced by Quebec in may to recruit 10,000 agents to stem the shortage of labour across the province have attracted.
His hopes vanished in a few seconds when a person in the team of the CHSLD Santé Courville de Waterloo, a private school with subsidized places, was recently contacted.
“The government asks us to engage in promising us working conditions and wages. To my great surprise, it gives me something totally different. I am shocked. I feel taken advantage of. And I’m not an isolated case”, she lamented, making reference to future employees, who are in a similar situation, in particular in the region of Laval.
In fact, according to dr. Béliveau, the hosting centre of Waterloo has offered part-time work for an annual salary of around 26 000$. A no non-sense, she said. “I win already 34 000$ to 35 000$. I can’t make ends meet with what I was offered. So, I refused the job.”
Confusion
Frederick Berthiaume, advisor in human resources within the Health group Courville said in an interview that “the CISSS and the CIUSSS have had the mandate to distribute a portion of the 10 000 candidates to private schools under contract”. This has corroborated the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships.
According to the company, two candidate agents have been approached for the hosting centre in Waterloo, and six to that of Laval.
However, why has there been offered a part-time position to Ms. Beaulieu? “The availability must be full-time. This is what was announced,” said Mr. Berthiaume. However, the prime minister himself has been very clear, ensuring that the new compensation promised to the orderlies who complete the intensive course is$ 940 per week, or$ 49,000 a year. This is the equivalent to a full-time schedule.
Before the confusion that reigns on this subject, the minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais, was keen to put the record straight, on Wednesday. “The government has always been clear: we will offer full-time employees in NURSING homes with a salary of$ 49,000 a year. It’s going to apply”, she posted via Twitter.
Regarding the remarks of the minister Blais and François Legault, the representative of Santé Courville remained evasive, saying that “the discussions with the candidates took place during the last two weeks.”
For its part, Julie Beaulieu said to have put the project to become attendant upon the ice. “I have lost confidence. Even if the minister Blais says that commitments will be respected, I have a doubt that persists. It would take a lot to convince me to me to re-register for a training.”