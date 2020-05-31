Access to government information, a collateral victims of the COVID-19
The minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann
The information is part of the collateral victims of the COVID-19, particularly those from the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS).
Since the beginning of the health crisis, the department violates the law of access to information, no longer giving a result in the prescribed time limits to requests received, including those relating to its management of the pandemic.
Currently, there are at least 35 requests for access to information made to the department that exceed more than a month after the legal deadline, depending on what was learned The canadian Press.
An example : a request for documents related to the management of the health crisis has been transmitted to the ministry of Health on march 31, by The canadian Press. Two months later, the answer is always wait. The ministry is therefore in breach of the last forty days.
“We can’t predict when we will be able to answer you,” said one of the spokesperson of the access to information of the ministry, by email, after several reminders, on may 21. Therefore, not only we do not respect the legal deadlines, but do not set a deadline.
By doing this, it is certainly not farfetched to assume that the amount of information of public interest in the management of the crisis remain hidden.
The law states that departments must provide a response within 20 days of the receipt of the request. An additional period of 10 days may be granted if the case is complex and requires more research.
Normally, according to the law, the documents required in an application made on 31 march would have had to be provided no later than 20 April.
The ministry of Health, cases of this kind are multiplying. The ministry justifies the significant delays in the processing of cases by the fact that ” the MSSS is strongly requested and the staff mobilized to fight the pandemic disease of the COVID-19 “.
Decree
The department headed by Danielle McCann can do so thanks to the decree adopted on 21 march by his colleague, the minister responsible for access to information, Sonia LeBel, to suspend the application of the time limits related to the law of access to information, including the rights of appeal, because of the pandemic.
Despite this, the minister ordered that ” every request had to be answered as soon as the ministry or agency can be “.
In other words, departments are not exempt, in spite of the decree, to give effect to requests for access to documents, including those presented by the media.
Challenged about this, the minister LeBel has refused a request for an interview intended to understand how the government could endorse a ministry that violates a law intended to ensure the transparency of the public administration, during a crucial period, and even more so because Quebec has undertaken a process of déconfinement.
By email, his spokesman has confirmed that the decree of 21 march could not serve as a pretext for a department to justify ” the laxity in the administration of government “.
Despite the pandemic, the minister reminded the various ministries of their obligation to respond “as quickly as possible” to the requests received, ” said the press officer of the minister, Nicky Cayer.
As far as delays are now acceptable in the current context, the minister made a point of order, urging the departments to ” return gradually to the standard pre-containment, it is a question of responsibility.”
Meanwhile, the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, did not want to comment on the situation.